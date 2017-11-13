  • Download mobile app
  • Delhi: Firing in Rohini Court complex, one injured. Police arrests the attacker
  • PM Modi inaugurated ‘Shri Narendra Modi Resilient Rice Field Laboratory’ at Los Banos, Philippines
  • Iran earthquake toll rises to 207 dead, 1,700 injured
  • Delhi: Tis Hazari court adjourns hearing in Civil Lines Mercedes hit-and-run case till 16th January, 2018
  • Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in IED blast in Chandel town in Manipur
  • About 1,000 anti-Trump protesters clash with police in Manila as ASEAN summit starts
  • PM Modi visits International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines; inaugurates Resilient Rice Field Laboratory

November 13, 2017

