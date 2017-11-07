  • Download mobile app
  • FIR registered against Bharathiar University vice-chancellor
  • Court allows Rajasthan’s ‘Hadiya’ to return to her husband
  • Amit Shah launches a six-day door-to-door campaign in Naranpura, his former constituency
  • Direct tax collection for financial year 2017-18 increases 15.2%
  • M K Stalin to lead protest against demonetisation in Madurai
  • Demonetisation was organised loot and legalised plunder, alleges Manmohan Singh
  • Punjab: Two dead, more than 15 injured after a bus rammed into a trolley vehicle
  • Technology has a very powerful role in effective governance: Arun Jaitley
  • Spoke to Rahul Gandhi on reservation issue, Surat rally and RG’s North Gujarat Road show: Alpesh Thakore

FIR registered against Bharathiar University vice-chancellor

by Covai Post Network

November 7, 2017

