FLASH NEWS:
- Terror funding case: NIA detains three persons for questioning
- Punjab & Haryana HC stays the arresting of AAP leader and leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira
- Mumbai: Fire in a building opposite Vashi station. Three fire engines on the spot
- China angry with Defence Min Nirmala Sitharaman’s Arunachal visit, says ‘not conducive to peace’
- SC refuses any relief to Jaypee Associates, asks them to deposit min Rs 1000 crore
- One dead & a child critically injured after being run over by a speeding car on NH 1 in Ludhiana
- Union MoS for tourism Alphons KJ to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha today from Rajasthan
- Delhi police crime branch bust online drug racket, arrest two persons in the case
by CovaipostNetwork
November 6, 2017