‘Brides by Evara’ a New Web Series from Platinum Evara with Celebrity Stylist Sanjana Batra

Platinum Guild International India brings to you a new web series titled “Brides by Evara” featuring 3 chosen brides who got an exclusive chance to be styled by one of the best celebrity stylists in the country, Sanjana Batra.

Developed and conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the web series features 3 brides chosen by Sanjana Batra through a social media contest. The campaign started out by calling in entries from brides / brides-to-be by answering one simple question – “what rare qualities make you a platinum bride?” The three lucky winners Maitri Joglekar, Sneha Iyer and Rachael D Cruz will now be seen in distinct post wedding looks that Sanjana Batra puts together using Platinum Evara jewellery.

Evara is an exquisite range of jewellery crafted in rare platinum. A trousseau essential, the jewellery is vital for any bride. Designed keeping the various occasions & her everyday life that follows, Platinum Evara helps add a unique touch to her style & persona. It is meant for the young woman of today who respects tradition yet retains her individuality. She dons multiple roles with ease & carries her personal sense of style along. With its ability to add elegance and charm to everyday outfits, the unique designs of Platinum Evara promise to make a statement at every opportunity.

“World over platinum jewellery is a perennial red-carpet favourite. In India Platinum Evara has taken the metal one step up with its versatility and exquisite designs. Their designs are chic, elegant and contemporary, making them a must-have in the post-wedding ensembles of every bride. This was such a fantastic journey meeting these new brides and styling them with platinum Evara. You will see how platinum jewellery can really amp up your style and make a statement,” said Sanjana Batra, Celebrity Stylist.

The first episode of the web series was launched at the ‘The Couture Wedding Show 2018’ organized by Brides Today in Delhi recently, where Sanjana conducted a master class and curated easy yet fabulous post wedding looks with platinum Evara.

“Brides are usually consumed with the “wedding day” preparations what will they wear, the clothes, the jewellery and rightly so, it is their big day. However, they tend to overlook the practical needs that will arise in the everyday life that follows. With this campaign, we want all brides to take note of the versatility that Platinum Evara brings hence making it a trousseau must have. Be it an occasion or just work, nothing can add to your look like Platinum can,” said Sujala Martis, Director, Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International.

Here are the links for episode 1:



FB Teaser: https://www.facebook.com/PlatinumEvara/videos/245238179509185/

FB Main Film: https://www.facebook.com/PlatinumEvara/videos/1319039331563239/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BnL9n9HFjgD/?hl=en&taken-by=platinumevara

Youtube Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CIA1u500JY