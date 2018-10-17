Brightree Launches First Patient App for HME

by businesswireindia.com

Brightree®, the leading provider of cloud-based software to help post-acute care companies improve business performance and patient outcomes, announced from Medtrade the release of its new Patient Hub to personalize the patient experience and increase revenue for home medical equipment (HME) providers.

Patient Hub is a patient engagement app that automates and simplifies how HME providers connect with their patients. It eliminates the need for multiple web portals and consolidates all patient interactions into one secure platform. By improving ease of engagement and automation, Patient Hub empowers care, frees up resources and creates opportunities to accelerate cash flow.

The Patient Hub app allows providers to automate simple, repetitive processes such as sending out appointment reminders and requests for insurance updates, or delivering order status and tracking updates. Patients can initiate and complete tasks as well, including updating account information, reordering supplies and making payments. They can also use their smart device to take and upload a picture of their insurance card or an item they want to order, and even troubleshoot broken equipment with their HME provider. All these interactions are fully integrated back into Brightree.

“We’re excited to use the Patient Hub app to alert patients to their insurance-related denials, as opposed to it falling into a work queue that may not get touched for many days,” said Seth Weinstein, business analytics manager at Medical Service Company in Cleveland. “By automating the communication to the patient, we’re making it easy for them to participate in the process. And because the issue can be easily fixed and potentially resolved that same day, we can see that valuable cash flow much sooner.”

“This new solution allows our customers to connect with their patients in a new, engaging and personalized way,” said Steve Rogers, Brightree vice president of product management.

Brightree LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), is the leading provider of cloud-based software to improve clinical and business performance of post-acute care companies. Ranked one of the top 100 health care IT companies in the U.S., Brightree serves more than 2,500 organizations in the HME, home health, hospice, orthotic and prosthetic, HME pharmacy, home infusion, and rehabilitation home care segments. For more information, visit www.brightree.com or call 1.888.598.7797.

