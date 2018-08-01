British Parliament Felicitates Prof. Fauzia Arshi

by newsvoir.com

Prof. Fauzia Arshi has been striving hard and setting up milestones in empowering economically weaker women of our society.

Prof. Fauzia Arshi addressed one of the crucial concerns of human trafficking and enlightened her views against this unlawful trade.

Violence against women will end if society decides to ward off this evil: Prof. Fauzia Arshi

Prof. Fauzia Arshi is a phenomenal filmmaker in the Indian Film Industry. She is the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Daily Multimedia Limited and has been one of the leading ambassadors of women empowerment, a pioneer in generating employment opportunities for the youth, providing resources for their training and entrepreneurial development.



She has successfully accomplished remarkable outcome towards the evolution of women hailing from the economically weaker sections of the society by providing for their education, training and skill development, helping them in creating an individual identity and live a dignified life.



Prof. Fauzia Arshi, an inspirational leader, has been honoured by the British Parliament for her commendable social work and her valuable efforts in the field of education and employment generation.



Prof. Fauzia Arshi stepped into filmmaking with the production of 'Bhaiyyaji Superhitt' and laid her hands on the direction of 'Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi', a successful production by Daily Multimedia Ltd. Apart from adding many accolades to her esteemed self, she received 'Exceptional Woman of Excellence' award.



Prof. Fauzia Arshi was honoured in the British Parliament by Virendra Sharma, a member of parliament of the United Kingdom in the presence of Nachiket Joshi, Director of Law Enforcement IHRA.



Prof. Fauzia Arshi was appreciated for her unmatched efforts in the training and development of the young generation and making significant contribution towards social reforms of the society.



Nachiket Joshi, Director of Law Enforcement at International Human Rights Association (IHRA), was also present in the gathering where Prof. Fauzia Arshi was honoured, Prof. Fauzia Arshi and Nachiket Joshi, along with other Public Figures from different parts of the globe, visited the British Parliament to participate in the programme as a part of the delegation and discussed the social issues prevailing, suggesting the remedies.



Speaking about the menace of human trafficking and proposing steps to fight this social evil, Prof. Fauzia Arshi said, "The governments need to emphasize on serious issues such as human trafficking and violence against women, if the governments really have the will to act, such evil activities towards the female section would be eradicated from the society."



Prof. Fauzia Arshi also praised Britain as one of the best democracies in the world, stating that democracy in the UK has been for nearly 600 years. She asked the leaders from all across the world to join hands against such atrocities and work together to curb human trafficking, and encourage women empowerment.



She further held an opinion that every country should focus on creating numerous employment opportunities for youth and the minor sections of the society in their personal capacity because poverty and unemployment are the root causes of human trafficking.

