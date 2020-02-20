Brookfield Properties Partners With NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 for Future of Work and Technology Trends

​

The 28th edition of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2020 successfully concluded on Friday, 14th February, 2020. A global real estate company Brookfield Properties that partnered with NASSCOM for the event hosted an exclusive huddle with 20 CXOs on ‘Future of Workplace & Technology’ and a Placemaking Gala evening themed at Da Vinci Code on the second day of the conference.



The roundtable with theme ‘Future of Workplace’ on 13th February 2020 at 16:10 to 17:10 at Business Centre, with a select gathering of 20 CXOs from companies like Microsoft, Schlumberger, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Allstate India Private Ltd., KPMG among others discussing the ‘Future of Workplace and Technology’ threw up interesting future trends.



The occasion turned out to be a remarkable networking platform for these prominent personalities to discuss and share their views of the emerging role of technology in businesses and how it can propel innovation and deliver value.Commenting on the event,said, “Technology has dramatically changed not just the work but the workplace itself. Designing sustainable buildings and integrating innovative technology across workspaces, is the need of the hour. Not only will it improve employee productivity levels but also help professionals bring large-scale innovation in the workplace.”The placemaking evening co-hosted by Brookfield Properties and NASSCOM, drew a synonymity between Da Vinci’s genius of all things creative, futuristic and innovative and was an inspiration for entire IT industry. An ecstatic performance by the band Kamakshi Khanna Collective made the evening, an outstanding experience.Brookfield Properties India is popular for facilitating modern workplaces that are universally accessible and offers a wide range of world-class amenities to the new-age workforce. Some of the top amenities include tech-driven shared mobility solutions, indoor air quality management system, green breakout zones, and food court, among others. All these factors help every member of the global workforce improve productivity and innovation at the workplace while also contributing their bit towards the environment, mainly in the form of reduced carbon footprint.