BSNL Sweeps WiFi Leadership Awards 2018; Vipin Tyagi of C-DOT is WiFi Leader of the Year

BSNL yet again swept WiFi Leadership Awards 2018 by bagging six awards and emerged as the largest public WiFi focused organisation while Vipin Tyagi, Executive Director, C-DOT was conferred WiFi Leader of the Year at My India WiFi India Summit & Awards 2018 organised by DigiAnalysys in New Delhi.

From left to right – Yogesh Joshi (Director, Digi Analysys), T V Ramachandran (President, Broadband India Forum), Anuj Jain (President – Jio GigaFibre Business, Reliance Jio), A Seshagiri Rao (CMD,TCIL), Rajan S Mathews (Director General, COAI), Pravin Prashant (Editor, DigiAnalysys)

The day long Summit was themed "Achieving 10 million WiFi Hotspots by 2018" where multiple senior leaders from the industry converged to deliberate and chalk out a progressive strategy and technology roadmap for growth of WiFi eco-system in the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Pravin Prashant, Editor, DigiAnalysys said, "India has already achieved 100,000 WiFi hotspots and is strongly poised to achieve the target by 2022 based on the strong push from Government and other key industry stakeholders."

"To achieve 10 million WiFi hotspots by 2022, the Government should focus on WiFi hotspots deployments as per India's population and focus more on villages. As per our estimate, around 6.5 – 7 million WiFi hotspots needs to be deployed in 649,481 villages with a total population of 833 million which will help in transforming lives of farmers and particularly youth while around 3.5 – 3.0 million WiFi hotspots needs to be deployed in 7,935 cities/towns with a total population of 377 million at regional levels across India," added Prashant.

As a knowledge led media platform, DigiAnalysys has been aggressively covering and highlighting trends, technologies, innovations critical for growth of WiFi technology and the related eco-system via multiple editorial and thought leadership platforms.

The summit spread across five sessions included subjects of pertinent relevance such as Achieving 10 million WiFi hotspots by 2018; Public WiFi Hotspots in Rural: Opportunities and Challenges; Public WiFi Hotspots in Urban: Opportunities and Challenges; Enterprise WiFi Hotspots: Exploring Monetisation and Enhancing Custom Experience; an E-SIM/In-flight Connectivity/WiFi on the Move: Connecting the Dots.

The summit saw presence of imminent industry luminaries and leaders including Mr. Sanjay Singh, CMD, BBNL; Mr. A. Seshagiri Rao, CMD, TCIL; Mr. Vipin Tyagi, ED, C-DOT; Mr. TV Ramachandran, President, BIF; Mr. Rajan S Mathews, DG, COAI; Mr. Anuj Jain, President, Reliance Jio and many key stakeholders.

On this occasion, a White Paper On WiFi Liberalisation jointly compiled by Broadband India Forum (BIF) and DigiAnalysys was released by Mr. A Seshagiri Rao, CMD, TCIL; Anuj Jain, President – Jio GigaFibre Business, Reliance Jio; T V Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum and Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

Another blockbuster highlight of the summit included launch of second edition of much coveted WiFi Leadership Awards 2018 where multiple innovative and path breaking projects, personalities and companies were facilitated. The glittering ceremony was broadcasted live and viewed by a record number of audiences from across the world; here’s the link to view archived webcast – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjUhmV0OFxU.

Award Winners – WiFi Leadership Awards 2018:

1. Best WiFi Project led by Woman – Ms. Sushma Mishra, BSNL

2. Best IoT Solution – Kamakshi Clouds

3. Most Promising WiFi Brand – UTStarcom India Telecom

4. Best Home WiFi Product – D-Link (India)

5. Best WiFi Service Provider (East) – BSNL

6. Best WiFi Service Provider (West) – ONE OTT iNTERTAINMENT INDIA

7. Best WiFi Service Provider (South) – BSNL

8. Best WiFi Service Provider (North) – BSNL

9. Best WiFi Service Provider – BSNL

10. Best WiFi Startup – Kirat Communications

11. Best WiFi Security Solution – University of Jammu

12. Best Home WiFi Service Provider – MTNL

13. Best WiFi OSS/BSS Solution – Wifi-soft Solutions

14. Best WiFi Monetisation Solution – BSNL, Sterlite Tech

15. Best Cloud WiFi Solution – Inventum Technologies, Akamai Technologies

16. Editor's Choice Award for Most Promising Carrier Grade WiFi Company – Z-Com

17. Best Make in India WiFi Company – C-DOT

18. Best Social WiFi Project – RailTel, LMES

19. Best Enterprise WiFi Project – Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

20. Best Smart City WiFi Project – Larsen & Toubro

21. Best Public WiFi Project – Firefly Networks, QuadGen Wireless Solutions

22. Best WiFi Innovation – C-DOT

23. WiFi Leader of the Year – Mr. Vipin Tyagi, C-DOT

About DigiAnalysys

DigiAnalysys is an online news portal covering digital transformation of service providers, government and enterprise. Our primary aim is to highlight success stories of digital transformation both local as well as global. The digital magazine serves as a primary source of information for senior level decision makers such as policy makers, regulatory bodies, telecom and internet service providers, equipment vendors, device manufacturers, semicon players, OTT providers, enterprise users, academia, industry bodies and research organizations.

Digianalysys is a part of Sindhu Media Pvt. Ltd., a new age media organization that also publishes research led reports and organizes industry events on key subjects related to digitization.

