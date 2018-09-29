Burger Singh to Add 40 Franchise Stores to its Kitty

Burger Singh, the largest chain of homegrown Indian flavour burgers in the QSR category, today announced its plans to open up investment in forty franchises for shop owners across the country. The investment model, also known as franchise-owned-company-operated, is hassle-free and offers guaranteed returns for shop owners with just shop-set-up investment. The brand, growing at 600% YoY with the robust presence in West and North India with twenty outlets and counting, is inviting these franchises as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

Kabir Jeet Singh CEO & Co-founder of Burger Singh, said, “We are looking to target shop owners only right now. The idea fits our vision to make Burger Singh synonymous with QSR globally. Having established a strong foothold in the Northern and Western region of the country, the franchise model makes sense to expand the business further. It is a win-win for all involved since we get the space, and the shop owners get guaranteed returns on their investment.”

“Along with the benefits to shop owners, Burger Singh will ensure highest quality and standards are met and maintained in all upcoming franchises. Our customers are the top priority and there are no compromises there,” Singh added.

The requirements for the shops are no frills. Since inception in November 2014, Burger Singh has raised two rounds of pre-seed funding and was listed in ‘Top 50 Hot Start-ups in 2017’.

About Burger Singh

Known for Indianizing a typical western flavour, Burger Singh specialities include the vegetarian Keema Pao, the Pao Bhaji Burger, the Malabar Express Chicken Burger & Channa Burger for the vegetarians, the Jaatputt Chicken Burger, the Amritsari Murgh Makhani Burger, the Udta Punjab Burger, the Bunty Pappeh Da Aloo Burger and the United States of Punjab Burgers in both vegetarian & non-vegetarian options, amongst others. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.

The Founder’s vision is to establish Burger Singh as the new face of QSR globally. Popularly known as the Singh of Burger Singh, Kabir aims to drive Burger Singh’s international expansion by taking the true tastes of Indian burgers to food aficionados the world over. The company has already raised over $1 Million in two rounds of pre-seed funding from both strategic & angel investors.