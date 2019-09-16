Busan to Host the 24th Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Busan Metropolitan City will host the 24th Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2019.

2019 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)willshowcase 303 films on 37 screens from October 3 to 12. Game Show & Trade, All-Round ‘G-STAR 2019’, the global game exhibition, will take place at BEXCO, Busan from November 14 to 17. G-STAR 2019will feature a variety of events including BTC (Business To Consumer) Program, BTB (Business To Business) Program, Global Game Conference, Game Investment Market, Game Industry Job Fair, and Korea Game Award.

During the BIFF, 303 films from 85 countries will be shown on 37 screens at 6 theaters including Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, Lotte Cinema Centum City, Megabox Haeundae, Dongseo University Sohyang Theater, and Lotte Cinema Daeyoung.

The program includes 150 premieres such as 120 World Premieres (97 feature films and 23 short films), and 30 International Premieres (29 feature films and 1 short film).

It is notable that a new section, ICON will be established to introduce the films made by iconic filmmakers from around the world. In addition, 10 of the most historically meaningful classic films will be screened to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Korean Film Industry. The selected films will be screened at Busan Citizen Park to allow more citizens to watch the films with historical significance.

The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time co-directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Lisa Takeba and Moonlit Winter directed by Lim Dae-hyung were respectively selected for opening and closing ceremony.

Other major events include Hand Printing, Master Class, Platform Busan, Open Talk, and Outdoor Greeting. In particular, the Asian Film Market is expected to become an integrated contents market in Asia as the market will cover the broader scope of contents beyond the film industry including publication, webtoon, and broadcasting. (www.biff.kr)

East meets West at G-STAR 2019, Asia's largest game exhibition in Busan, Korea, on November 14-17.

This year G-STAR is expecting over 700 exhibiting companies and over 2,000 trade visitors from 36 countries as well as massive 200,000 gamers.

Busan Metropolitan City has hosted G-STAR since 2009. In 2018, 689 participating businesses from 36 countries operated 2,966 booths and 230,000 visitors attended the event, the largest number of participants in its history. (www.gstar.or.kr)

