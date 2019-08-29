Business Barons of Indias 2019 Edition Unveiled

Continuing with its glorious endeavour of saluting excellence in business, cultural as well as industrial landscapes of India, Vigor Media Worldwide in partnership with Times Group, is set to unveil the 2019 edition of its niche Coffee Table Book “Business Barons of India”. The much sought after coffee table book, it features those champions who not only created overtly successful brands but also added various accolades in their sterling list of sobriquets.

Business Barons of India



Featuring who's who of the industry and much inspiring leaders and brands, Business Barons of India has over the years emerged as trendsetter in the business landscape since its inaugural annual edition launched in the year 2017. In its last editions, the coffee table book beautifully captured success stories of brands like Bisleri, Confederation of All India Traders, KW, Halonix, Okaya, Sharp, Invertis University, Om Logistics, Prayag etc.

“Much awaited arrival of Business Barons of India 2019 is here to set the world of entrepreneurship on fire and bring to the limelight the courage and extraordinary journeys of the inspiring leaders who took the path less travelled by. Their success stories eventually made them greatest stars of the new millennium,” said Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide.

He added, “This coffee table book reiterates that if you focus on power, money, and prestige, you don’t necessarily get better or happier. Instead, if you find something you love, and focus passionately on mastering it, success, and happiness are bound to follow.”

A grand gateway to national and international audience to recognize the deep-rooted potential in India, Business Barons of India rightfully highlights the distinguished faces that are helping the country march forward on the path of continuous growth. It acknowledges the iconic brands and leaders across industries including real estate, education, FMCG, Power, Finance, luxury, Hospitality, lifestyle and much more under the umbrella of Business Barons of India. This year, readers have an opportunity to know about leaders of brands namely HRH Group of Hotels, Fox Mandal, APL Apollo, Nirakara Jewels, Luxury Connect, ACE Group, Accurate Group, Anondita Healthcare, Deneb Law, Danube Group, Crystal Eyes, Usha Shriram, Modish Ombre, INOX, Intec, Jelly Jones, KW, M P Morgan, N Malpani & Associates, Okaya, Petals Schools, Sanfort, PM Consulting, Prayag, Ramagya, REHAU Polymers, Solitaire, Studio Rhizome, Tatyam School of Design, The Fan Studio, Club BW, Bhagwati Ayurved and Ujala Credit Co-op Society.

For the maximum people to get benefitted and driven to excellence by the success stories of the inspiring leaders, the successive editions of Business Barons of India have been placed at all the leading five star hotels, international airports, corporate organizations, etc in India and across various international locations including Burj Khalifa, Dubai and the digital edition of the book is available on Magzter.

Vigor Media Worldwide has cross sectoral expertise spanning across Real Estate, Education, Lifestyle, FMCG, Hospitality, Healthcare, Technology, Security, Consulting and a host of other segments of economy and Its client portfolio include top of the line brands in the industry.