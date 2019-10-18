BUSINESS ENGINEER Enables 4x Ecommerce Business Growth for KEYA Foods on Completion of Phase-I Order Fulfillment Project

Business Wire IndiaBUSINESS ENGINEER
, a Mumbai based CxO Advisory Services firm and Kochi based KEYA Foods International
[known for its premium herbs, pizza seasoning and pickles] has signed an ecommerce order fulfilment contract to meet growing consumer demand from leading ecommerce market places in India.
Shardul Burje, Founder, BUSINESS ENGINEER
said, “Globally ecommerce market place remains one of the most attractive platforms for start-ups to launch the products and drive the business due to its geographical reach, direct access to end consumers and ease of doing business. Interestingly, the ecommerce story does not turn-out profitable for many brands. More often, brands allocate maximum budget towards digital marketing, demand generation programs and fall short of converting demand into high volumes business due to lack of professional order fulfilment support.
Keeping this perspective at the centre, we have built an ecomm-CFA capability
to play a critical role in brand success across all the ecommerce platforms available in India.”
“The last 180 days have been super exciting as we complete Phase-I of the project. We built a dedicated, scalable infrastructure and delivered the targeted 4x business growth for Amazon marketplace for KEYA foods by improvising existing processes, systems and SOPs. In Phase-I, team
BUSINESS ENGINEER is supporting for Amazon easy ship and FBA format and moving ahead, we would be extending ecommerce order fulfilment support to Flipkart, Snapdeal, Grofers, BigBasket and few more marketplaces with an intent to hit 2000+ orders per day,” added BUSINESS ENGINEER, Co-founder, Sailesh Sharma.
On completion of the Phase-I of the project, Aniket Wagle, National Category Manager – KEYA Foods International who also drives end-to-end KEYA ecommerce initiative said, “With 125+ SKUs and multiple combos, maintaining packing and delivery accuracy, inventory, sales returns, damages is very critical and the team BUSINESS ENGINEER has proved its ability to drive various aspects of ecommerce business. The
BUSINESS ENGINEER Team is all set to accept any challenge as it’s team is evolved to set the best standards and each member is deeply involved to solve all key issues; KEYA along with BUSINESS ENGINEER have managed to grow orders by 2x within 2 months of time span, that itself says it all.”
