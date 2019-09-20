Business Tech Leader Zoho Advances Australian Presence, Launches Local Cloud

by businesswireindia.com

Today Zoho Corporation, a global leader in business applications across companies of all sizes, launched two data centres, in Sydney and Melbourne working with Equinix, the global interconnection and data centre company.

Announced at its local user conference, Zoholics, the new Australian cloud caters to the growing needs of its customers and businesses in the region. Australia marks Zoho’s seventh regional cloud, with others located across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Zoho recently surpassed more than 45 million users across 180 countries, achieving a growth rate of 39% year-over-year. This Australian expansion will provide regional customers with improved latency and greater access to all of Zoho’s cloud business products, spanning categories from marketing, sales, and customer support to finance, human resources, operations, and more.

The new facilities in Sydney and Melbourne will directly address regional preferences for data sovereignty and bring to Australian customers compliance with GDPR. The expansion is a consequence of the company’s competitive strategy to locate and store customer data locally, within each major market, and is especially well-suited to meet the needs of both large enterprises and public sector customers in Australia and New Zealand, its fourth largest regional market.

Vijay Sundaram, Zoho’s Chief Strategy Officer said: “The new data centres further expand Zoho’s global ecosystem and are a commitment to meet the specific demands of our customers. By building all the supporting infrastructure right here in Australia with Equinix, we can deliver a high-performance and scalable cloud infrastructure that is served locally and is in tune with the needs of the local market.

“Our decision to build Zoho's own cloud infrastructure and remain independent of the large public clouds supports our strong competitive position. It allows us to maintain control and enjoy significantly better operational efficiencies that we can pass on to our customers, through better prices. Zoho's commitment of tens of millions of dollars into the local market reflects the growth of new and existing customers in the region and our optimism that this will continue in the years ahead.”

“We are thrilled to continue our support of Zoho with its entry into Australia via deployment in our Sydney and Melbourne IBX data centres. Zoho’s range of high-quality applications provide Australian customers the opportunity to enhance their business by embracing digitisation at the edge, inside Equinix’s rich ecosystem, enhancing application performance and end user experience,” says Glenn Uidam, Senior Director, Operations, Equinix Australia.

Today, Zoho employs more than 7,000 employees worldwide across 12 offices spanning five continents. More than 30 different languages are spoken amongst Zoho’s employees. Zoho is used by tens of thousands of small and medium sized customers in Australia to run their critical business processes on the cloud.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 45 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Pleasanton, California (U.S.); Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005080/en/

Source: Businesswire