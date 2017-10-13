Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017, Preview Unveils ‘Style: More Than You Think’

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017, in its 13th edition, with the core theme of ‘Style: More Than You Think’, commenced with a glamorous and thought-provoking preview at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai.

Style has many meanings, and yet everyone is labelled in a minute! Style can be about breaking free, yet it is held down by barriers! Style is my fuel, you can only imagine what I’m going to achieve. So, look beyond what your eyes can see because there is more to me than you can think. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017, in its 13th edition, with the core theme of ‘Style: More Than You Think’, commenced with a glamorous and thought-provoking preview at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017 features some of the most illustrious and globally renowned designers; Abraham & Thakore, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gauri & Nainika, Manish Arora, Nikhil Thampi, Shantanu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani. The designers showcased a glimpse of their glamorous creations in an edgy manner. Adding to the grandeur of the evening was ace musician, Gaurav Raina who is curating the music for the entire tour.

In an insightful conversation with Indian film director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar, the designers discussed their style journeys of breaking stereotypes by showing to the world that there is more to them than which the world doesn’t know about. The elite panel shared aspirational anecdotes of staying true to their style and not letting conventions stand in the way.

Rajeshwar Banerjee, Assistant Vice President Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, added, “For today’s consumer, having a unique style and expressing the same is non-negotiable. Style, hence is fundamentally democratic. It is every individual’s potential to create their unique identity and to strive for authenticity which breaks stereotypes. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, 2017, the most definitive expression of style and good taste, brings alive this insight with an amalgamation of the biggest name in fashion, music and Bollywood. As always, the effort will be to provide a never seen before and exciting experience to the consumers.”

Starting October, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017, showcases across five cities starting from Hyderabad and then moving to Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Bringing zest to this inspiring journey of Style will be some of the most contemporary musicians in the country including Gaurav Raina, Apeksha Dandekar, Curtain Blue, Kamakshi Khanna, Kavya Trehan, Komorebi, Malini Awasthy, Mame Khan, Midival Punditz, Monica Dogra, Mumbai Strings and Soundarya.