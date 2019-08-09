Buyout Firm TIW Private Equity Secures Majority Stake in Credence Family Office

Sector agnostic Buyout Fund, TIW Private Equity has picked up a majority stake in Bangalore headquartered, Credence Family Office.

Credence plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its advisory platform, increase geographical reach and improve on its operating platform.

Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & CIO, TIW Private Equity

“We are excited to partner with Credence in its next phase of growth. It has an extremely capable team led by Mitesh and has created a very solid family office platform. We are very confident that Credence will continue to expand its reach and build the most trusted family office practice in India,” said Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer at TIW Private Equity.

Nearly a decade old and one of the early movers in the family office space, Credence offers a range of solutions in areas related to wealth management, tax solutions, estate planning, philanthropy, lending and real estate services to high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals. It also boasts of a mentorship academy for its clients, run by its distinguished advisory board.

“Our single vision continues to be able to build a family office practice that eliminates the trust deficit, one that has the trust of a family member and the expertise of an institution, helping families not only preserve and enhance wealth but also be responsible for wealth transfer and management through generations. Over nearly the last decade, we have seen significant progress towards this vision, and we look forward to partnering with the TIW fund team in our journey ahead,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Credence Family office.

About TIW Private Equity

TIW Private Equity is an SME Focused, Sector Agnostic, Buyout Private Equity fund which focuses on consumption driven sectors and prefers investing in first generation entrepreneurs who have higher passion & energy to scale large organizations and drive exponential growth.