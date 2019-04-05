Candor International School Bangalore Announces its Annual Scholarship Program

Candor International School, one of the top international schools in Bangalore, India, is pleased to announce its annual scholarship program for meritorious students aiming to join the school for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), AS & A Level education, and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Students from Grade 6 through Grade 12 are eligible to get up to 100% scholarship.

Candor International School Campus

The salient features of the scholarship program are as follows:

Up to 100% waiver on tuition fee in the first academic year for eligible candidates; Scholarship benefits to be continued for subsequent years till Grade 12, provided the student continues to meet pre-defined academic and co-curricular benchmarks

Ms. Anvita Gupta, Principal of Candor International School, Bangalore commented, “The scholarship program is in alignment with our vision of providing affordable international-curriculum based education to meritorious students who desire to learn about and contribute to a fast-evolving and inter-connected local and global world. At Candor we believe every student is uniquely talented and deserves the right platform to explore and develop their potential. Candor’s scholarship program is aimed at bringing on board those brilliant students who without financial aid may feel challenged to pursue IB and Cambridge education in India.”

To participate in the scholarship program students need to appear for an exam that will test their knowledge and skills in subjects such as English, Math, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The students will have a choice between Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with a test on English and Math being mandatory. In addition to the test results, Candor’s Scholarship Committee will also consider the past academic performance of the aspirants to decide the scholarship eligibility and benefits.

The full details of the scholarship program can be accessed at this link: candorschool.edu.in/admissions/candors-annual-scholarship-program/. All scholarship-related queries can be addressed to scholarships@candorschool.com .

About Candor International School

Awarded India’s Best Residential School, Candor International School, a day-cum-boarding institute, was launched in August 2011. The school’s vision is to provide holistic and affordable international education for one and all. The curriculum includes the Primary Years Program, and Diploma Program of the International Baccalaureate, and Cambridge Program of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Candor International School students go on to study in prestigious Indian and foreign universities such as: Christ University – India, Mount Carmel College – India, St. Joseph’s College – India, National Law School – India, University of California, Berkeley & San Diego – U.S, Pennsylvania State University – U.S, Rutgers University – U.S, Princeton University – U.S, University of Bath – U.K, University of Sussex – U.K, NUS Singapore, and many more.

Recently, Candor was recognized as Forbes Great Indian School 2018-19 and Best International Day / Residential School 2018-19 by Times of India, Education Today, Education World, & Careers360. Over the years, Candor International School has received several other accolades and awards. The school was ranked number 1 in India for Safety & Hygiene, number 3 in India for Campus & Architecture, and featured as one of the top 5 schools in India for Day-cum-Boarding.

The first certified ‘Green School’ in India, Candor is nestled in 25 acres of prime land in the South of Bangalore and offers a world class academic and sporting infrastructure with modern amenities, including a hostel for regular and weekly boarders. At Candor International School, sports (basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, athletics, table tennis, and cricket), creative (drama, music, robotics, dance, model united nations, and young entrepreneurship program), clubs (cooking, visual media, nature club, and debate), and community service are all part of the curriculum.