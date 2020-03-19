Cannabis Industry Leaders Worldwide Unite to Address Health and Economic Crisis

by businesswireindia.com

Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing cancellation of worldwide conferences, New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, unites industry leaders from the four corners of the globe for a one-day virtual meeting to discuss new realities for one of the world’s fastest growing industries. Global Cannabis Town Hall: New Economic Realities will be held virtually on April 2, 2020 and is presented in collaboration with international partners ExpoCannaBiz (Latin America), CannaTech (Middle East and Asia Pacific), New West Summit (North America), RASB Media (Europe) and CannabisBPO.

“With so much change happening so quickly, we felt an obligation to bring forth the scientific and economic facts to help industry stakeholders through this unprecedented crisis,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. “We will provide real-time visibility into the emergence of new regional norms for the global cannabis industry, which is forecast to stand strong amidst the current socio-economic global crisis.”

Tim Seymour, Co-host of CNBC’s Fast Money, and Carl Cameron, former Fox News White House Correspondent, will lead and moderate discussions with regional industry experts, global economists, government regulators, scientific researchers and leading cannabis operators on the regional risks and opportunities brought on by current economic realities, specifically exploring anticipated effects on cannabis policy, regional markets and businesses. Special guest speakers, including leading cannabis genetics researcher Dr. Reggie Gaudino, will address the myths versus facts of cannabis’ and CBD’s anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects on the current coronavirus.

Topics of Discussion will include:

Global Cannabis Industry Socioeconomic Status in 2020

Impact of Coronavirus on Cannabis Markets by Region

Risks & Opportunities by Region

North America Update – Presented by New West Summit

Europe Update – Presented by RASB

Latin America Update – Presented by ExpoCannaBiz

Middle East & Asia-Pacific Update – Presented by CannaTech



About Global Cannabis Town Hall: New Economic Realities

Cannabis industry leaders from around the world will unite for the first time to address the impact of the ongoing health and economic crisis on April 2, 2020. For more information on this special one-day virtual event, hosted by New Frontier Data, visit our event page.

