Capgemini Sets up 'Digital Academies' in India With the Aim of Helping Bridge the Digital Divide in Society

In this first phase in India, two Digital Academies are being setup:

center in Mumbai and an

. Capgemini has partnered with

Pratham Infotech Foundation

to implement the program and

for content, knowledge and pedagogy. Capgemini will play an advisory role through its Human Resources (HR) teams and subject matter experts (SMEs) to validate training curricula and pedagogy and ensure that the candidates are trained in competences corresponding to needs of the job market.

The Mumbai and Pune Digital Academies will initially focus on training 100 unemployed youth in future skills; 50 in each city. The technical courses will include coding, web development, and SQL (Standard Query Language). Additionally, soft skills will be imparted to the participants to ensure they are job ready. The length of each training program is around 500 hours. Every successful participant will be awarded a

“The two Digital Academy centers reinforce our commitment to drive equal opportunity and leverage our expertise as a technology company to bring individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds into the mainstream job market,”

said Ashwin Yardi, CEO, Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee. “The women-only center in Pune reflects a critical pillar of our strategic focus to embrace and enable diversity so that women are an integral part of the workforce.”

Capgemini has opened Digital Academies and similar digital inclusion initiatives

around the world including North America, Spain, The Netherlands, UK, and soon in Germany.

Diversity: to build an inclusive workplace and attract and retain a diverse workforce to enable Capgemini and its employees to thrive

Environmental Sustainability: to minimize Capgemini’s business-related environmental impacts,

and provide support to clients with their sustainability challenges.

a non-residential and co-edall-woman residential center in Punediploma certified by Capgemini and partners., comments “At Capgemini, we are convinced that technology has an inclusive and positive role to play in our societies. The breadth and depth of our skillsets means we are equipped to be architects of positive futures. Our Groupwide focus on digital inclusion will enable us to mobilize our collective passion, connections and expertise to support individuals with the digital skills they need to sustain themselves in the new world shaped by the digital revolution.”With the aim to reintegrate a wide range of people from marginalized backgrounds (such as refugees, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, the unemployed, etc.),in a number of countriesIn France, Capgemini co-founded La Grande École du Numérique (GEN) with several public and private organizations – including Simplon – to offer digital training to disadvantaged young people.With the goal of focusing 80% of its social impact initiatives on promoting digital inclusion and future skills by 2020, Capgemini’s aim is to help excluded populations, notably from disadvantaged or dislocated parts of society, to – benefit from the opportunities that come from a digital lifestyle and the everyday use of digital tools. Furthermore, it will ensure Capgemini’s specific global expertise and capabilities are maximized, through work with innovative partners such as global social organizations, as well as other corporations and institutes.Capgemini’s Digital Inclusion initiative is a key pillar of its Groupwide CSR program “Architects of Positive Futures”. The other two focus areas center on:To find out more about Capgemini’s global CSR program and the digital inclusion initiative, go toSource: Businesswire