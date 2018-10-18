Cardlytics Expands into Asia

by businesswireindia.com

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, announced today its plans for a Q1 2019 expansion into Asia with the opening of an office in India’s Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh in the city of Visakhapatnam (Vizag).

The outpost in Vizag, the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh and a growing hotspot for fintech innovation, marks Cardlytics’ next step in its global expansion efforts, following the successful launch of its UK operations in 2013. Cardlytics plans to hire approximately 80 full-time employees by the end of 2020, allowing for research and development around the clock.

Cardlytics co-founder and chief operating officer, Lynne Laube, and chief technology officer, Sathish Gaddipati, will officially announce the company’s expansion plans at the Vizag Fintech Festival, October 22 – 24. The 2018 Vizag Fintech Festival will focus on India’s digital transformation, emerging technology, and the future of banking and payments in the region, among other topics. Cardlytics will also have an informational booth at the event, booth number B01, to connect with interested clients, partners, and job applicants.

“Many of India’s brightest workers are flocking to Vizag to help advance the fintech revolution that’s transforming the region,” said Laube. “Establishing a Cardlytics office in Vizag as this movement is gaining momentum is a strategic growth opportunity that will enable us to continue to drive innovation across the globe.”

For more information on Cardlytics India, visit www.cardlytics.com/india.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with more than 2,000 financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

