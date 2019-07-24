Carrier Midea India Launches Exclusive Range of Midea Infiniwash Washing Machines Available on Flipkart

by businesswireindia.com

Key features that make Infiniwash range a blessing for the rainy season:

The Magic Cube technology uses less water and gives greater cleaning speed

are easy to understand for both laundry novices and veterans, so that they can wash their clothes in the best way possible. These

Washing machines have watertight, airtight doors that are perfect breeding grounds for bacteria that not only make your clothes smell bad, but can also make you very sick. This is especially true during the rainy season. Midea washing machines have an

Managing laundry during the rainy season can be a huge hassle. To help Indian consumers address this problem, Carrier Midea India Private Limited, has launched its innovative range of Midea brand Infiniwash Washing Machines that are available on Flipkart.Speaking on the occasion,, said “Midea is one of the global leaders in consumer appliances and has achieved this stature due to its uncompromising and relentless pursuit of providing quality, technology solutions for consumers. We are very happy to introduce our 2019 range of Midea Infiniwash washing machines on Flipkart. With Flipkart’s strong preference among Indian consumers and Midea’s best in class products, together, we aim to fulfil our commitment to the Indian market.”Speaking on the launch,said, “Flipkart offers a wide range of products from the best brands, and we are delighted to add Midea’s washing machines to our portfolio. We understand the needs of consumers, and the products we offer on our platform are based on strong market intelligence and consumer insights. People buy a washing machine after carefully considering many factors such as product quality and features, price, after-sales service and the trust that the brand evokes. We’re confident that Flipkart and Midea, together, will offer them products and experiences that will not just fulfill but exceed their expectations.”The new range available in Front Load and Top Load segment, are a unique blend of world-class technology and ergonomic design, available at a consumer friendly price. During monsoon, there is a higher need for washing machine due to increased soiling compounded by problem of drying. Midea range of Infiniwash machines offer superior wash quality by combining variable strength and motion of water to permeate deep inside the fabric fibers, thereby removing tough stains and ensuring cloth care.Midea’s Infiniwash range includes the flagship 8.5Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Sensor Drying Technology, which gives complete drying, thereby, making laundry easier during the rainy season.The flagship model (MWM085COM) comes with Sensor Drying Technology that checks the humidity level to decide whether to continue drying or to stop. This ensures that your garments always look as good as new., thereby removing tougher stains than slower, conventional front loaders can manage.Midea’s washing machine comes with 16 wash modes that16 wash programs are precisely defined for all your wash and clothing needs.Midea understands that not all clothes require long, intensive cleaning. So, it has a feature that’s designed to quickly wash those smaller loads of lightly soiled clothing while saving your time, money and energy.Anti-Bacterial Gasket to ensure it is always clean and free of mould to give you a truly hygienic washing experience.Midea Infiniwash washing machines with European energy efficient A+++ rating, minimise energy consumption, while washing clothes effectively.*Disclaimer: All models may not carry all these featuresSource: Businesswire