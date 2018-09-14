Cars24 Picks New Age Advisory Hypersonic to Deliver on Growth Focused Branding Campaign

Hypersonic Advisory, a growth-focused consulting company, helped Cars24 launch their new brand campaign that aims to position the brand as the one-stop shop for sale of used cars due to the transactional convenience it offers. As of today, Cars24 is the only offering in the market for used cars, that allows you to sell your car, initiate payments and have a hassle-free transaction, all in the same day.

Hypersonic – Cars24

To further Cars24’s ambition of growing 3 times in the 3 months of festive, Hypersonic conducted numerous consumer tests and created a new campaign that consisted of 4 ad films featuring Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mandira Bedi. The Hypersonic team led by Vani Gupta and Venkatesh Rangachari, with a combined experience of 40+ years in marketing, promises end to end planning and execution wherein business impact is demonstrated within 90 -100 days from the start.

The tagline of the campaign, “Car bechni ho, toh Cars24” emphasizes the market leadership that the brand aims to establish. The campaign plays effectively on the idea that today’s consumer values the convenience and trust with which a transaction is conducted in the used-car selling space. It builds on word of mouth, by featuring real life like testimonials from happy consumers. Each advertisement showcases a different need and situation, and how Cars24 delivered beyond expectations in every situation.

Vani Gupta, Co-founder and Partner, Hypersonic Advisory says, "Cars24 had a simple brief. To triple business by the festive season. It was a tall ask and we could have resorted to short-term tactical promotions but we chose to relaunch the brand with a proposition that would set them up for the long term. This is a category that suffers most from a trust deficit. Our campaign involves real-life relatable situations that highlight the issues people face while selling their cars and how Cars24 aims to solve their problems with utmost ease and convenience. With this relaunch, we believe Cars24 will appropriate the position they truly deserve – that of being the undisputed category leaders.”

Vikram Chopra, CEO, Cars24 adds, “In Hypersonic we have found a hands-on partner. The entire campaign – from insights to execution was led by Vani of Hypersonic. She worked very closely with the team to craft the right integrated communication strategy and showed deep commitment in execution at every step. We worked with several service providers on the recommendation from Hypersonic – like media experts, digital, creative, influencer marketing and others. Given initial spikes we are seeing in business, we are very optimistic of the transformational impact this will create in time to come.”

About Hypersonic Advisory

Hypersonic Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is an advisory and consulting firm founded by senior industry professionals – Venkatesh Rangachari, previously the head for Growth for Shutll and COO – Delhi NCR of Airtel; Vani Gupta, previously the Marketing director of PepsiCo in the Indian Snacks category; Nitin Hiranandani, Ex-Director at Hewlett-Packard India for Printing Systems and Enterprise Division; Anand Khurana, previously the EVP of Star TV and before that Circle CEO for Airtel and Vipul Gupta, Ex Practo, Airtel, PepsiCo & Accenture.

Note to the Editor

If you wish to view the ad films, please click on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhZrax0EeKY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtSbHlgy9nI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igqgvvqc2ps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxSl-_0S0x8

To know more, please visit http://www.hypersonicadvisory.com.