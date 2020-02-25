Carter Road Turns Into a Live Sunset Art Gallery With ‘Art by the Sea’

by businesswireindia.com

Conceptualised and organised by Le Sutra – the Indian Art Hotel

The fourth edition celebrated ‘A Platform for Women Artists’ as its central theme with live paintings by 12 powerful women artist from India

Supported by the Bandra West Resident Association, and Camlin Kokuyo

The fourth edition of ‘’ was a platform for women artists to come out of their studios, on the streets, brushes in their hands, facilitating conversations with communities, transforming them into art, and claiming public space. The city itself becomes a gallery.Carter Road Promenade, Amphitheatre, Bandra (W)21to 23February 2020, between 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm“A one of its kind live painting/sculpting event that brought together in this year the most renowned women artists from the country to paint/sculpt whilst the sunset over three days at the very lively Carter Road Promenade, Bandra West. Artists got a chance to not only work by the breathtaking Arabian Sea, but watch the sunset, connect with right set of art lovers, interact with audience, showcase their artworks and expand their circle,” states Ms. Mitali Bajaj – Director Le Sutra – The Indian Art Hotel.“Women have long played a crucial role in India's arts scene. As reflectors, translators, and mediators Indian women artists, have emphasized societal issues, including cultural and social identity, in the form of paintings, sculptures, and installations since pre-independence times. However, they continue to face challenges resulting from gender bias, whether it is difficulty finding opportunities to train or showcase their art, or a lack of critical recognition,” states Shraddha Purnaye, curator of the art event.The pantheon of artists who participated in this event were Ami Patel, Anuja Paturkar, Gayatri Mehta, Manjri Verde, Maushmi Ganguly, Nikita Thakur, Ribaka Nikam, Shilpa Nikam, Sujata Achrekar, Sweeta Rai, Tejswini Sonawane and Vipta Kapadia. They said they received an overwhelming response from the visitors. They are looking forward to exhibit their art at Le Sutra Art Gallery on the 7& 8March 2020 on the occasion of Women’s day.This event also provided an excellent opportunity for the art lovers to witness the artistic process of creating an artwork and interact with the artist and watch as they transformed the canvas or sculptures with a variety of colors and forms. Art by the Sea 2020 had a footfall of over 1000 art lovers & was well received and appreciated by the audience. There were different art mediums presented like oil on canvas, woodcut printmaking, sculptures, metal work, terracotta and more. Woodcutting & Terracotta are disappearing art medium, so we got them on board to bring them back in the mainstream. We were graced by the presence of Mr. Viveek Sharma a famous artist, who quoted that these are ideal platforms to bring art out of the gallery and create an informal environment for art lovers to interact with the artist. Mr. Vinod Sharma a senior artist who visited the event expressed that through such events an awareness of art is created and we need to have more events like this to promote art.On the occasion of Women’s Day, Le Sutra – The Indian Art Hotel has organized an exhibit & sale for these women artist to showcase their work.Le Sutra Art GalleryShraddha Puranye& 8March 202012 pm to 6 pmFacebook & Instagram: @LeSutra / Twitter: @LeSutraHotelSource: Businesswire