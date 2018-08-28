Carzonrent Launches Cabpro – to Capture USD 2.5 bn B2B Car Rental Market

Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., India’s largest corporate car rental network, today announced the launch of Cabpro, a stress-free transport management solution for the smart corporate. Cabpro is a unified car rental technology platform that works as a centralised platform handling end to end operations for corporate ground transport.

Cabpro is developed to tap into the large unorganized corporate car rental industry, estimated at USD 2.5 billion consisting of large and small taxi vendors servicing corporate clients across India. This technology platform will enable savings of upto 20% for corporates in their spending on car rental services by solving for erratic service quality and a lack of transparency in terms of billing & tracking. Companies will also save time and cost in terms of administrative and operational effort of manpower while engaging with unorganized vendors to improve overall customer experience.

“We at Carzonrent have more than 18 years of domain expertise in the car rental space and our customers have always appreciated that we bring this experience to benefit them. The USD 2.5 bn billion unorganised car rental industry is unwieldy and difficult to manage and neither pure tech solutions nor OTAs are able to solve for both technology and service,” said Mr. Rajiv K Vij, Managing Director and CEO at Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Cabpro is our endeavour to organize into a single, unified car reservation platform that connects vendors and corporates. It will bring transparency and convenience to the business transport mechanism saving them upto 20% in manpower costs, unwieldy vendor management and disjointed reconciliation processes.”

The platform is integrated to handle end to end transactions for corporate ground transport – automation enabling easy booking, real-time vehicle tracking, smooth & GST compliant billing and secure PCI-DSS compliant payments. Cabpro services small, medium and large size corporates and it seamlessly integrates with both larger vendors with proprietary technology and smaller vendors in need of a SaaS platform. Carzonrent will also provide tech support and a national command center as service back up for Cabpro.

More details on www.cabprosolutions.com.

About Carzonrent

Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the leader in shaping the personal ground transportation industry in India. Carzonrent with its fleet size of more than 8000 cars – from Maruti Dzire to Toyota, Camry, Mercedes & more offers a complete bouquet of travelling solutions to its customers. The services offered by Carzonrent are Corporate Chauffeur Drive, Self-Drive (Myles), Intra-city, and Outstation and Limousine service. The company was launched in the year 2000 with a short-term objective of offering a safe and reliable medium of travel to customers and a long-term vision of giving structure to the unorganized car rental sector. The company today has its presence in 65 locations, 9 Airports, Major Railway Stations and prominent hotels and malls. The company services 1000 plus corporate customers and is planning to expand its fleet size to 30,000 cars in the coming three years. The company services more than 25,000 travellers every day in different parts of the country having moved more than 10 million travellers last year. The company boasts of 30,000,000 satisfied customers till date with 20,000 trips and 2,50,000 kilometres daily.