Casagrand Builder Clocks up Sale of Rs. 170 Cr. Worth Flats in 100 Hours

One of the leading builder in South India, Casagrand Builder clinched sales worth of Rs. 170 crore by selling 321 flats across Chennai and Coimbatore. Casagrand offered special price in benefit to its buyers and the offer was valid only for 100 hours: from 24th of August, at 9 am, to 28th of August, 1 pm. Casagrand Builder, the most trusted builder in Chennai offered prices at never before rates with guaranteed savings from Rs. 8 lakh to a staggering Rs. 20 lakh passing on the benefits to its buyers.

Mr. Arun Mn, Managing Director, Casagrand Builder Private Limited

Casagrand Builder’s flash sale campaign of “100 hours Super Saving Promise” was held during the weekend where it put on sale of flats across 17 superior projects developed in prime neighbourhood areas across Chennai in OMR, ECR, Thalambur, Manapakkam, Nolambur, Madhavaram, Tambaram, Oragadam, Korattur, Mannivakkam, Thirumudivakkam and 5 locations in Coimbatore.

Casagrand Managing Director, Mr. Arun Mn stated that, “Casagrand continues to raise the bar for building superior homes in urban core neighbourhood in the city. Growing number of first time home buyers and investors would seek value for money housing nowadays. Casagrand offers a wide range of options to help people, realise their dream of owning a home which is a lifetime goal for many first time home buyers. We priced it very aggressively and planned this '100 Hours Super Saving Promise' as a mark of respect to our customers who trusted us for so many years. Last year our sales turnover was around Rs. 1400 crores in Chennai, Bangalore and Coimbatore.”

Casagrand Builder Private Limited

Casagrand Builder Private Limited, established in 2004, is an ISO-certified real estate enterprise committed to building aspirations and delivering value. In the last thirteen years, the company has developed over 12 million square feet of prime residential real estate across Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Over 6000 happy families across 68 landmark properties stand testimony to the company’s commitment. In line with the philosophy of creating superior living spaces that reflect our belief, it also offer tastefully chosen plotted development spaces in select locations. In the fourteenth year of company’s journey, Casagrand is all set to progress further forward with projects worth over 6500 crores in the pipeline with lasting value, integrity and quality.