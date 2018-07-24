  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday

Cashbacks Carnival This Monsoon at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

by businesswireindia.com

July 24, 2018

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering incredible cashback offers on the purchase of consumer electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The ongoing monsoon cashback carnival is available on products like Laptops, Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and ACs.

Purchase made on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store till July 26th using the EMI card only qualifies for the cashback. What makes this deal further attractive is the fact that with every qualified purchase, Bajaj Finserv is also offering an EMI store voucher worth Rs. 1,000/-. Customers can use this voucher while making their next purchase on the EMI store.

Following are the details of the Monsoon Cashback Carnival:
 
Purchase Value Cashback proposition
Less Than Rs. 15,000 Cashback up to Rs. 1,000
Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 Cashback up to Rs. 1,500
Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 Cashback up to Rs. 2,000
More than Rs. 25,000 Cashback up to Rs. 2,500

In order to be eligible for the cashback, the customer needs to pay the first EMI on time, and as soon as the first EMI is received by the company, the cashback amount will be credited in customer’s account within 15 days.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is first of its kind portal that enables customers to shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city. Bajaj Finserv has created this unique eco-system that aims to provide fastest access of products to its customer along with easy payment options.

Customer shopping on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store can get the same day delivery through the hyperlocal network of stores and merchants spread across the country. Bajaj Finserv EMI Store provides instant approval without any documentation to ensure a seamless experience for its customer.
Source: Businesswire

