Castrol India Revs up for BS VI

​Castrol India Limited, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in the country, today announced its BS VI readiness with a range of lubricants across categories that offer industry-first features that take the country one step closer to a low-carbon future.In light of the upcoming BS VI emission standards in 2020, Castrol reinforced its leadership by leveraging the company’s access to global R&D and technology, including its experience from the Euro 6 standards implemented in Europe a few years ago. Castrol is now ready with lubricants that complement the Government of India’s mission towards cleaner and greener mobility. Castrol’s readiness underpins its strong partnership with the overall growth of the automotive industry.Several Castrol power brands are part of its BS VI ready portfolio including two-wheeler, passenger car and commercial vehicle engine oils which promise to continue offering enhanced quality and performance to customers.Commenting on this landmark announcement,, said, “I am delighted to announce Castrol India’s BS VI readiness across our product range. We support the Government of India’s sustainability agenda and are committed to providing solutions that can help achieve a low-carbon future. We strongly believe that Castrol is a trusted partner of the Indian automotive industry to keep India moving. Our BS VI ready repertoire of products reiterates our industry leadership as well as our proud heritage of innovation and pioneering technology. We continue growing our core business, working closely with OEM partners and suppliers and building on deep customer insights to embrace the exciting change that awaits us.”Adding to that,, said, “With our century-old experience in the Indian market, coupled with our global expertise, we have been able to continually deliver technologically superior lubricants with differentiated consumer benefits. This range of BS VI ready lubricants is another first for Castrol India which complements low emission BS VI automotive engines and is a step forward in terms of liquid engineering.”Castrol is also committed to lead the awareness and education among various stakeholders on the changing automotive technology. Mechanic trainings related to this key transition are underway, with a plan to reach 2,50,000 mechanics nationally to gear up for this change.Source: Businesswire