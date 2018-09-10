Castrol India's Plants Win Golden Peacock Safety Award and Q1 Quality Certification From Ford

by businesswireindia.com

Castrol, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in India announced that its manufacturing plants have been recognized with prestigious awards for manufacturing excellence recently. Castrol’s Silvassa plant was honored with the Ford Q1 certification – Ford’s commendation for suppliers, and its Patalganga plant was awarded the Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award in the industrial sector.“Safety and Quality are key pillars for our business. Safety is a core priority and our philosophy is for all who work with us go home safely every single day. Quality has always been a big strength of Castrol and we continue to fortify it across our value chain. Along with the Golden Peacock award and Q1 Certification by Ford, we are delighted to be recognized by Maruti Suzuki India Limited as Overall Supplier of the year. Such recognitions are testimony to the continued focus and commitment Castrol India has towards manufacturing excellence and delighting customers,” said Jayanta Chatterjee,Castrol India’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment goals are ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’. The Patalganga plant, which is ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified, has crossed over 1,000 days of accident-free operations. This has been made possible with the company-wide strong safety culture and robust risk management processes.As part of its Quality journey, Castrol India has successfully transitioned to new standards of ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949-2016 certifications. In line with its quality philosophy of first time right every time, all its plants ie in Silvassa, Patalganga and Paharpur in Kolkata continue to deliver 100% first-time pass rate in blending operations. Continuous focus on quality has enabled Castrol India consistently deliver superior high-quality products and services.The Ford Q1 Certification reaffirms the strength of Castrol India’s Silvassa plant and recognizes it for achieving quality excellence in areas of capable systems, continuous improvement, ongoing performance, and customer satisfaction. A fully automated blending plant, the Silvassa plant also has unique pilot blending facilities used to co-develop formulations with various OEM partners. Furthermore, a wide range of high-end industrial, super clean and OEM approved products are manufactured exclusively in this plant.Source: Businesswire