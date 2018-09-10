  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Sep 2018, Edition - 1154, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • CBI sends Neeshal Modi’s extradition request to MHA
  • Gutka Scam: CBI gets custody of all 5 persons, including owner of MDM Gutkha company, Madhav Rao
  • Chhattisgarh: Maoist terrorists tied over 30 villagers to trees and beat them up for not attending a Maoist meeting in Dantewada
  • NCW summons Kerala MLA PC George over misogynist remarks against rape victim nun
  • BJP hits back at Congress over Bharat bandh, ‘Congress resorting to shameful violence’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • SC asks for progress report from the CBI in the Babri demolition case
  • Met issues 48-hour heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand
  • Most petrol pumps remain closed in Mumbai, Thane
  • Nun’s body found in Kerala convent well
  • Under China shadow, India and Taiwan work to improve culture, trade ties
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Castrol India's Plants Win Golden Peacock Safety Award and Q1 Quality Certification From Ford

by businesswireindia.com

September 10, 2018

Business Wire India

Castrol, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in India announced that its manufacturing plants have been recognized with prestigious awards for manufacturing excellence recently. Castrol’s Silvassa plant was honored with the Ford Q1 certification – Ford’s commendation for suppliers, and its Patalganga plant was awarded the Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award in the industrial sector.

“Safety and Quality are key pillars for our business. Safety is a core priority and our philosophy is for all who work with us go home safely every single day. Quality has always been a big strength of Castrol and we continue to fortify it across our value chain. Along with the Golden Peacock award and Q1 Certification by Ford, we are delighted to be recognized by Maruti Suzuki India Limited as Overall Supplier of the year. Such recognitions are testimony to the continued focus and commitment Castrol India has towards manufacturing excellence and delighting customers,” said Jayanta Chatterjee, Whole time Director – Supply Chain, Castrol India.

Castrol India’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment goals are ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’. The Patalganga plant, which is ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified, has crossed over 1,000 days of accident-free operations. This has been made possible with the company-wide strong safety culture and robust risk management processes.

As part of its Quality journey, Castrol India has successfully transitioned to new standards of ISO 9001-2015 and IATF 16949-2016 certifications. In line with its quality philosophy of first time right every time, all its plants ie in Silvassa, Patalganga and Paharpur in Kolkata continue to deliver 100% first-time pass rate in blending operations. Continuous focus on quality has enabled Castrol India consistently deliver superior high-quality products and services.

The Ford Q1 Certification reaffirms the strength of Castrol India’s Silvassa plant and recognizes it for achieving quality excellence in areas of capable systems, continuous improvement, ongoing performance, and customer satisfaction. A fully automated blending plant, the Silvassa plant also has unique pilot blending facilities used to co-develop formulations with various OEM partners. Furthermore, a wide range of high-end industrial, super clean and OEM approved products are manufactured exclusively in this plant. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿