CBSE Regional Science Exhibition Concludes at Global Indian International School Chinchwad

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been taking many initiatives to generate curiosity and develop scientific attitude amongst learners. Such initiatives encourage learners to create, innovate and invent and also to become more responsible in the use of Science and Technology. In this regard, CBSE holds Regional Level Science Exhibitions which aims at providing a platform to students to demonstrate learning that encourage construction of knowledge by connecting new ideas to existing concepts as well as enriching their understanding from other perspectives.

CBSE Regional Science Exhibition at Chinchwad, Pune

This year, Global Indian International School, Chinchwad had the proud privilege of hosting the CBSE Regional Level Exhibition 2019-20 on the theme of Sustainable Development in Science & Technology with a thrust on Water Conservation. Over 95 schools with 150 exhibits from all over Maharashtra participated in this exhibition that was spread over two days – 2nd and 3rd December. Students made a stunning display of their innovative projects and models on water conservation and rain water harvesting amongst others.

Dr. Sujoy Saha, Principal Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was the Chief Guest and judge on day 1 of the exhibition. He urged the participating schools to create a culture of science in all schools and help the students to gain a questioning bent of mind. On the finale day, Shri Mahesh Katore, Scientist, DRDO, Govt of India, was the guest of honour for the valedictory ceremony.

Talking at the occasion, Principal of the school, Dr. Amrita Vohra said, “It is an absolute honour for us to host this exhibition. The board has reposed its faith in us by choosing our school as a venue for this. As an institution we strongly advocate the role of Science and Technology to find sustainable solutions to real life problems. We recently held a boot-camp on AI and Robotics to orient children towards the technological advancements."

The school also had the privilege of hosting another big initiative of CBSE, CBSE-Intel AI-THON in collaboration with Intel in order to introduce students to the basics of AI (or Artificial Intelligence). The five-day workshop is not just seeing CBSE for the first time making its foray in the field of AI but also engaging students into this new domain of learning. Students would get empowered by learning AI skills thereby making use of them to solve problems faced today such as climate change, food security, health, sanitation, etc. In other words, after attending the CBSE-Intel AI-THON workshop the student would be AI ready.