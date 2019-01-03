Celanese Completes Acquisition of Next Polymers

by businesswireindia.com

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd., one of India’s largest engineering thermoplastics (ETP) compounders.

“This acquisition complements our rapidly growing India business and establishes Celanese as a leader in the Indian ETP market by broadening our ability to serve nylon and other engineered materials customers with high product quality and service levels, while also offering our customers a wider range of polymer products,” said Scott Sutton, Celanese Chief Operating Officer. “This step also offers our new employees career growth opportunities as part of a global chemical and materials company focused on numerous stewardship initiatives.”

By adding a new production unit in India, this acquisition further expands Celanese’s global manufacturing footprint with a world-class domestic compounding facility and 10 production lines to support local customers in a fast-growing market and leverage a potential export base. The acquisition also grows Celanese’s capability in compounding polymers with post-industrial content, an increasingly important focus area that reinforces the company’s commitment to waste reduction and environmental accountability.

Celanese will manage Next Polymer’s ETP product portfolio within its engineered materials business to include the following products:

Nylon 6 and Nylon 66

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Next Polymers specializes in custom compounding of various ETP materials and is located in Mumbai, India, with an approximate 20 kilo tons per annum compounding production facility in Silvassa, located in the union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time. Celanese announced its agreement to acquire Next Polymers in October 2018.

