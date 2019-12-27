Celebrate the New Year with Attractive Offers on Huawei Products

To make the New Year even more joyous for consumers and to the season’s gifting fervor, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, has come up with an exciting range of attractive offers across its product portfolio, under the Huawei “Together 2020 campaign” which is live till January 5th, 2020. As part of the campaign, consumers stand a chance to win exciting gifts including, the premium Bluetooth headset, FreeLace with Huawei P30 Pro & Mate 20 Pro and Mini Speaker along with the Huawei P30 lite and Y9 Prime 2019.

In order to claim their freebies customers will have to register themselves on the Huawei website (consumer.huawei.com/in/campaign/gift-with-purchase/) along with the valid invoice copy. After the registration, the customers will receive a confirmation e-mail. The freebies will be sent to the customers directly within 14 days of registration. This offer is valid till January 5th, 2020. The last date to register for the free gifts is January 20th, 2020.

Let us look at some of the best gifting options that you can give to your gadget loving friend or family this New Year.

Products available on offers

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough technology innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.

Consumers would get a FreeLace worth INR 6999 on the purchase of Huawei P30 Pro available on both online as well as offline platform as part of the Together 2020 campaign.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and the first Mate series phone in India. The premium device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features such as reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

The all new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Huawei’s first ever pop-up camera smartphone. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 sports a 16MP Auto Pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The smartphone boasts of a 4000 mAh powerful battery. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

Huawei, Y9 Prime is be available on both online and offline platforms, with the free Mini Speaker worth INR 2999 as part of the Together 2020 campaign.

Huawei P30 lite

The P30 lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their lives, watching brilliant colors unfold.

The smartphone will be available on both online as well as offline platforms, with a free Mini Speaker worth INR 2999 as part of the Together 2020 campaign

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit, consumer.huawei.com.

