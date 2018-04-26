  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Celebrate With Us to Experience the Valley and Its Jannat: Shweta Sharma

by businesswireindia.com

April 26, 2018

Business Wire India

There was a press conference organized by the Managing Director of Jannat Valley Ms. Shweta Sharma, along with Karan Arora and Rohit Bhadana. In the press conference at NIT 5 road situated Hotel Golden Tree Managing Director cleared every hoax. During the conference, they gave pivotal information and showed some valid documents to the media.
 
There have been media stories about Jannat Valley and few other farms like Khalsa Farm, Yogi, and Eden Garden at Surajkund Road who are in the business of conducting weddings and other functions.
 
They further informed the media that Jannat Valley not only has always been a safe venue but also an ideal venue of choice for conducting weddings and other functions; situated at prime location on Surajkund main road, opposite Manav Rachna International University and surrounded by foothills of Aravalli with lush lawns and hilly landscape, this wedding resort can cater for all types of occasions whether for a large gathering or a small get-together.

Jannat Valley’s lease owner ‘Wedding Park Hospitalities Pvt. Ltd’ and its Managing Director Ms. Shweta Sharma, who recently took over this premise for nine years has given new look to Jannat Valley, Ms. Shweta with her extensive experience of more than 12 years in the hospitality & entertainment industry along with her team has completely renovated the place and made it the most desirable wedding destination on the Surajkund belt.

Jannat Valley now has four magnificently designed venues within its vicinity; each with a variety of set-up & themes, offering all comforts & luxuries. Along with state of art Décor and naturally created blend of rocks & greens unfolds the raw ambience and feeling of Jannat in its true sense; A Jannat which is 20 minutes’ drive from south Delhi, 15 minutes away from Faridabad city and 35 minutes from Gurgaon. The farm also has a large capacity to accommodate parking of up to 1500 cars within its vicinity along with the valet services. Source: Businesswire

