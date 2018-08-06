Celebrating Women Change-makers: Aloft New Delhi Aerocity Sets The Tone With A Special Edition Of WEF Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Ms. Bina Modi, Founder, ‘Ego’ chain of restaurants, ‘Dessange’ Luxury salons

Ms. Ritu Beri, Fashion Designer; President, The Luxury League, Delhi, India

Ms. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson of Mpower, India

Ms. Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit, India

Ms. Dinaz Madhukar, Sr. Vice President, DLF Luxury Retail, India

Dr. Moitreyee Goswami, Founder, Zucate Mind Solutions Private Limited, India

Mr. Sanjay Dutta, Owner, Looks Salon Chain, India

Ms. Smita Sharma, Photojournalist, India

Ms. Sunanda Verma, Cofounder, The Daftar, India

Ms. Reshma Budhia, Managing Partner, TOSS the COIN, India

Ms. Tamanna Sharma, Director, Earthling First, India

Ms. Rashi Narang, Founder & Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails, India

Ms. Suhela Khan, Programme Coordinator, UN Women

Ms. Nida Sheriff, Activist, Filmmaker & Writer, India

Ms. Neha Arora, Founder, Planet Abled, India

The newly opened urban luxe hotel in Aerocity, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity, held up to its uniqueness by starting off its seasons' events with a star-studded gala gathering in honor of an exclusive edition of the Women Economic Forum (WEF) Awards 2018. A noted global movement, WEF offers a compelling platform worldwide to bring together a rich confluence of inspiring women leaders and achievers from all walks of life.The special edition of WEF Awards 2018 witnessed over 200 leaders and entrepreneurs from across India. The evening was graced with the presence of Ms. Neerja Birla wife of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and founder of Mpower, a mental health initiative. Bina Modi hosted a celebratory gathering at Nook – the trendy all-day dining restaurant at Aloft that serves an array of regional and global cuisines.The awards celebrated women and men in the categories of Women and Leaders of the Decade for the iconic achievers, as well as in the category of Exceptional Women of Excellence for the rising stars and young entrepreneurs, from diverse fields like fashion, design, leadership, gender journalism, mental health awareness, corporate leadership, retail, sports, community outreach et al.Speaking for the Women Economic Forum, Dr. Harbeen Arora, Founder and Global Chairperson said, "We are dedicated to bringing ever more visibility to the enriching contributions of inspiring women and men worldwide and thus celebrate and uphold the spirit of togetherness and goodness as it manifests in society through business, enterprise and leadership in all walks of life."Dr. Arora expressed gratefulness for the empowering support from Aloft Aerocity, led by a remarkable GM who is an icon of inspiration and a role model herself. General Manager, Aloft Aerocity Ms. Suman Gahlot, said she was delighted in bringing WEF to Aloft. She said, "Aloft New Delhi Aerocity greatly upholds the spirit of uniqueness, diversity and community, and nowhere are these more manifested than in the work and oeuvre of the Women Economic Forum (WEF) in terms of women empowerment."Women/Leaders of the Decade Awardees included:Exceptional Women/Leaders of Excellence Awardees included: