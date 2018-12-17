Celgene Corporation Announces Celgene Cancer Care Links™ Program Grant Recipients

by businesswireindia.com

10 programs selected to help support healthcare capacity building in resource-constrained countries

More than $1 million in total provided to expand essential cancer care services



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced ten programs selected for funding under its Celgene Cancer Care Links™ program, an initiative designed to support cancer healthcare capacity building in resource-constrained countries around the world.

The programs selected are expected to support established institutions partnering with in-country medical centers that provide essential cancer care services including awareness and education, prevention, diagnosis and care. The Celgene Cancer Care Links program is an initiative of Celgene Global Health, which focuses on healthcare challenges facing patients in developing parts of the world.

“Celgene Cancer Care Links is another program we have created to make a meaningful impact for patients and healthcare systems around the world,” said Mark J. Alles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene. “We are excited to announce the first round of grants through this initiative and wish these world-renowned organizations and institutions great success.”

Recipients of Celgene Cancer Care Links grants include:

Program Title Organization Partner Institution Standard of care for pediatric Kaposi Sarcoma in Lilongwe, Malawi Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation – Malawi National cervical cancer prevention program in Haiti: scaling up a pilot project Basic Health International, New York, NY St. Luke’s Foundation/Carmelle Voltaire Women’s Center – Haiti Risk-adapted treatment of pediatric Burkitt Lymphoma in sub-Saharan Africa Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation – Uganda Point-of-care diagnostics for lymphoma Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brookline, MA La Nacional Contra el Cancer (INCAN) – Guatemala Implementation of Tanzania’s National Cancer Treatment Guidelines at Ocean Road Cancer Institute University of San Francisco (UCSF) Foundation, San Francisco, CA Ocean Road Cancer Institute – Tanzania Advancing pharmacy care for cancer patients in South Asia Vennue Foundation, Stamford, CT Healthcare centers providing cancer care in Bangladesh and Nepal Implementing multidisciplinary cervical cancer care in Nepal American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Alexandria, VA Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital – Nepal Improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer in children, adolescents and young adults in Ghana World Child Cancer, London, UK Korle Bu Teaching Hospital – Ghana Optimizing adherence to standard therapy delivery in non-metastatic breast cancer patients in Botswana University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA Princess Marina Hospital – Botswana Long-distance learning platform (ONCOENSINO) Brazilian Lymphoma and Leukemia Society (ABRALE), Sao Paulo, Brazil

“The programs we are supporting through Celgene Cancer Care Links address many important areas of cancer diagnosis and care,” said Joe Camardo, M.D., Senior Vice President, Global Health and Corporate Affairs Medical Strategy at Celgene. “For patients in resource-constrained nations like these, programs addressing this area fill a vital need in healthcare capacity.”

About Celgene Cancer Care Links™

Celgene Cancer Care Links is a grant program to support health care capacity initiatives that enhance patient cancer care in resource-constrained countries. Celgene Cancer Care Links is a demonstration of Celgene's commitment to improving the lives of patients worldwide.

The Celgene Cancer Care Links program is also featured in Access Accelerated, a group of over 20 biopharmaceutical companies developing innovative and sustainable solutions to improve access to non-communicable disease treatment and care in low and middle-income countries.In addition to each company committing to do more with their individual programs, Access Accelerated also includes partnerships with the World Bank and the Union of International Cancer Control. Access Accelerated is part of the private sector’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal target to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by 2030.

For more information on these programs, as well as Celgene’s Corporate Responsibility and Global Health efforts, please visit the following links:

http://www.celgene.com/responsibility/global-health/celgene-cancer-care-links/

http://www.AccessAccelerated.org

https://www.celgene.com/responsibility/global-health/

https://www.celgene.com/responsibility/

To read our latest Corporate Responsibility report, please visit https://media.celgene.com/content/uploads/Celgene-2018-CR-Report.pdf

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Celgene undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in Celgene's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hyperlinks are provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only. Celgene bears no responsibility for the security or content of external websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005342/en/

Source: Businesswire