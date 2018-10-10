Central to Launch its Festive Collection in a First Ever Instacast on 11th October

Central, India's first seamless store and the biggest lifestyle retail brand from Future Group, is launching their new festive collection through a first ever Instacast on 11th October. The brand will be announcing the “Festive Collection” exclusively LIVE with Instagram and Facebook with the first ever “Instacast” on 11th October, 8:30 pm onwards.

Central – Festive Collection

The first ever Instacast will see for the first time ever, a mix of influencers, bloggers and models walking the ramp. The fashion show will be Live on Instagram and Facebook. Popular Actor Krystle D'souza will be the showstopper of the fashion show. The Fashion Instacast by Central is almost a revolution happening in the fashion world. Millions of people can for the first time ever, see the launch of a festive collection live on Instagram and Facebook.

Vishnu Prasad – CEO at Central, says “The first ever Fashion Instacast by Central is a step towards creating properties that are relevant to millenials in this digital age and helps us in closing the gap. Through this campaign, we hope to create the bridge and influence customers in their fashion needs.”

The new festive collection by Central is a bright and vibrant collection of red, golden, black and shades of magenta. A fun range of kurtas, patialas and shararas, the new festive collection by Central has something for everyone. Fashion lovers can buy the new collection from Central stores present across the country.

Lucky winners who will watch the Fashion Instacast will get a shopping voucher of Rs. 500.

About Central

The flagship retail format of Future Lifestyle Fashions, Central is a chain of fashion departmental stores located in central areas of large Indian metropolises and cities. Central stores are large-format stores measuring anywhere between 60,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet and offering over 500 Domestic & International brands across every category including men’s-wear, casual wear, ethnic-wear, women’s-wear, kids wear, footwear, accessories, home products, health and beauty. These stores, often located in standalone locations also have food-courts, restaurants, supermarkets and electronics superstores built within. Central stores are located in large cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, as well as smaller cities like Guwahati, Baroda, Indore, Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Surat. At present there are 44 Central stores present in 25 cities operating over 3 million squarefeet of retail space across India.