Century Pai Foundation Takes a Step Towards Helping Channahalli Residents Live a Healthier Life

by businesswireindia.com

Century Pai Foundation recently conducted free medical check-up camps for the villagers of Channahalli in the third quarter of its 15 month long CSR engagement with the community. The medical camp registered an overwhelming response from the villagers with more than 600 of them receiving free medical diagnosis and care from expert medical practitioners. Century Pai Foundation also distributed free medicines like multi-vitamins, general medicines prescribed by the doctors like medicines for fever, painkillers, skin lotions, digestive medicines, anti-allergic pills, iron and calcium tablets to the residents of Channahalli.Ms. Vidya Pai, Trustee, Century Pai Foundation said, "We have always been dedicated to help people understand the benefit of health awareness. Most villages in our country do not receive proper healthcare benefits. Through this camp, we strived to give the villagers free quality health checkups and medicines to develop a sense of awareness in them as well as to give them easy access to quality medical care."The camp was organised to deliver free medical check-ups including complete blood profile, blood pressure, sugar test, eye check-up, electrocardiography, tests by specialists like orthopedics, gynaecologist(s) and general physicians in order to make healthy living easier for the residents of Channahalli. They were also given a detailed report on their health status. The medical camp witnessed massive enrolment in check-ups related to diabetes, hypertension, chronic infections, anaemia, nutritional deficiencies etc.Independence day was also celebrated in the village on 15August by creating awareness among villagers about the freedom struggle. The Indian tricolor was hoisted by the panchayat members and elders of the village. Cultural programmes based on patriotic themes were also organized. Questions like if they were scientists, what would they contribute to the nation, their favourite historical places were asked to the school children and the replies were printed on pen stands and distributed during the celebrations.The objective of adopting the village is to work towards infrastructural and socioeconomic development in and around the village through community interventions over a 15 month period by involving various stakeholders like community, local governing bodies, school, and volunteers. Channahalli village has a population of approximately 1200 with around 300 households.The initiative which will be executed in 5 phases will see the implementation of Project Aarohana focusing on the education of children, Project Aarogya focusing on health, Project Hasiru centered on waste segregation, management, and improvement of green cover in the village. Project Vichaara will aim at modernizing local governance, Project Shakthi will work towards creating awareness on bank operations and government schemes.Projects Aarohana and Hasiru have been completed so far.Source: Businesswire