Century Real Estate Again Among Top 10 Developers in Track2Realty’s Brand X Report 2018-19

by businesswireindia.com

Century Real Estate has been ranked for the third time in Brand X report 2018-19, an annual survey conducted by Track2Realty. Century Real Estate was among the Top 10 developers in South India across asset classes, securing an overall rating of 9position. The company has been ranked in different parameters such as brand recall, project quality, industry reputation, buyer’s endorsement, image management, community connect, aspiration value, return on investment, fiscal trust and risk-free reputation.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate said, “We are happy to be recognized among the best players in the industry. The survey reiterates our commitment towards continually striving for the best while setting new industry benchmarks and consolidating our position in the industry. This shows that our vision, project quality, recall value among our customers and transparency has been recognized by our stakeholders. We acknowledge the support shown by our customers and continue to strengthen our reputation and skills to deliver the best in the industry.”The methodology followed for the survey was an in-house research with information available in the public domain, brand evaluation metrics and a 20 city consumer survey with open-ended questions about their experience with brands, image management and various other parameters of inventory status and fiscal data. The jury included Mr. Pranay Vakil, Chairman, Praron consultancy, Joe Verghese, Managing Director, Colliers International, Gorakh Jhunjhunwala Mrics, Managing Director, Meraqvi Advisors, Jhumur Ghosh, Editor-in-chief, Housing News, Amit Kumar, Advocate General, Meghalaya, Aditya Pratap, Advocate, Bombay High court and Ravi Sinha, CEO and Managing Editor, Track2media research.Source: Businesswire