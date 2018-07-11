Century Real Estate Wins Big for Its Projects and Communication Strategies

by businesswireindia.com

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (CREH) was recently awardedby UBS Transformance in Mumbai. The award recognised the continuous outreach initiatives and stakeholder engagement activities and campaigns undertaken by CREH. The company also bagged two awards at thealso held in Mumbai.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, CREH said, “We are honoured to receive these awards and thank the jury members for the same. The award recognizes our dedication and perseverance to provide world class amenities and services to all our stakeholders reflecting our vision. At Century Real Estate, we continuously strive to address our customers’ requirements across various segments and sustain recurring outreach programmes for extensive stakeholder engagement and brand building. It is our constant effort to create benchmark developments and these awards are the testimony to our commitment towards our consumers.”The Best Internal Communications Campaign honoured the various campaigns conducted by the Corporate Communications team of CREH. Effective two-way communication strategies by CREH include dissemination of information and feedback collection through Century App, newsletters, blogs, employee brainstorming contests (and implementation of selected ideas) and social media tools among others.The National Awards for Excellence in Real Estate sponsored by the Times Network evaluated various features of the company’s shortlisted projects – Century Ethos and Century Breeze. Additional points of analyses were design of the buildings, a value of the projects, amenities provided, infrastructure, technology used and the location of the projects.Century Ethos is one of Bengaluru’s most luxurious, high-end properties located at North Bengaluru. It has ultra-luxurious 3BHK, 4BHK flats, and duplex apartments. The premier clubhouse Cobalt encompassing 4645.152 square meter, houses deluxe features and a well-crafted living space, with no common walls and no beams structure. Century Ethos provides world-class amenities like bowling lanes, gaming arena, indoor temperature controlled heated pool and a wine cellar among others. It also features outdoor amenities like swimming pool with pool bar and jacuzzi seating, barbeque area, reflexology garden.Some of the smart home features designed for Century Ethos are biometric main door lock, video phone, intercom facilities, centralized gas supply, occupancy sensors, CCTV surveillance at all strategic locations, air-conditioners, panic button inside the house, with a choice of upgrading the lifestyle package which includes control for lights, fan with mood settings in living and dining roomsCentury Breeze is an apartment complex in a sprawling 5.7 acres of land. The complex houses affordable two and three bedroom apartments. They are built on BDA approved land with close proximity to Bengaluru International airport, off NH 7. The apartments boast of indoor amenities like library, health club with steam and sauna facility, multipurpose hall, squash court, business centre, indoor games, laundry facility, and crèche. Some of the outdoor facilities are tennis court, swimming pool, kids play area, party lawn, amphitheatre, skating rink, half basketball court, senior citizen zone, covered walkways, gazebo, and reflexology park.Source: Businesswire