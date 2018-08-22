CEPR and NITI Aayog Join Hands for IBC 2018 to Address Issues Concerning India’s Banking Sector

Business Wire IndiaCentre for Economic Policy Research
(CEPR) along with its knowledge partner and the government Think Tank, NITI Aayog
are organizing two-day India Banking Conclave 2018 (IBC)
in New Delhi between August 23-24, 2018
.
The conclave, planned with the objective of making the banking sector more adaptable to face multiple future challenges in the coming years, will be addressed by Union Ministers such as Arun Jaitley,
Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal,
Railways Minister and Suresh Prabhu,
Civil Aviation Minister apart from other important dignitaries such as Amit Shah,
BJP President and Rajiv Kumar,
Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.
The conclave will also host some of the best minds of the banking and financial sectors such as Urjit Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former Chairperson, SBI
and many other renowned national and global names related to the industry. Dailyhunt
, India’s no. 1 News and local language content application is the Exclusive Media partner
for this event.
IBC
2018, CEPR’s brainchild is an important platform for varied stakeholders connected to India’s banking and financial sectors. Over the years, CEPR has regularly been engaging with corporates, law and policy makers of the country, academicians and professionals to make all stakeholders share their views on all impending issues including bad debts and non-performing assets (NPAs) that have accumulated in the system, in an unbiased manner by bringing them to one platform.
Mr. Gopal Aggarwal, Advisor for IBC,
said, “Under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s current regime, banks in India are going through a major churn, this includes restructuring of the way operations are done, broadening of the consumer base and the disruption through technology. Moreover, the government has been very vocal and is making concerted efforts to deal with issues such as legacy of bleeding balance-sheets of various electricity distribution companies in different states, de-bottlenecking the road sector, rejuvenating ports in India, pushing the corporate sectors to clear their dues or face the provisions of insolvency and bankruptcy laws. The platform IBC 2018 is our way of extending support to the government and creating an effective platform to discuss and debate on all imminent steps that need immediate attention to cleanse the banking sector of the country.”
Commenting on associating with IBC 2018, Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt
said, “We are happy to partner with and support this year’s India Banking Conclave being organized under the aegis of CEPR and Niti Aayog. IBC 2018, a premium congregation of key stakeholders, is undoubtedly a step in the right direction to aid our country’s ailing banking and financial sectors.”
In a nutshell, IBC 2018
is poised to be an effective platform that acts as a bridge between the government and the key stakeholders and help them synergize to re-invigorate India’s banking and financial sectors as many believe that a healthy, effectively running banking system can only revive India’s investment cycle and support the country’s growth story.
Source: Businesswire