CES Asia 2019 Official News Conference Schedule Released

CES Asia today released its official news conference schedule for CES Asia 2019, the premier event showcasing the best consumer technology in the Asian marketplace. Audi, Baidu, Honda, Hyundai, iFLYTEK, Kia, Nissan, Suning and more will host news conferences onsite to launch product and make company announcements. CES Asia 2019 will run June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

More than 550 leading technology companies of all sizes will participate in CES Asia 2019 to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.

CES Asia 2019 News Conference Schedule Tuesday, June 11 Audi 10:30-11 AM Hall N4, SNIEC – Booth #4002 Hyundai 10:30-11 AM Hall N5, SNIEC – Booth #5016 Hyundai Mobis* 10:30 AM-12 PM Hall N4, SNIEC – M44 Honda 11-11:30 AM Hall N5, SNIEC – Booth #5330 iFLYTEK 11-11:30 AM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 2 Inceptio 11-11:30 AM Hall N4, SNIEC – Booth #4016 Remo Tech Co., Ltd. 11-11:30 AM Hall N1, SNIEC – Booth #1061 Roboteam Home Technology 11 AM-12 PM Hall N3, SNIEC – Booth #3150 KIA 11:30 AM-12 PM Hall N5, SNIEC – Booth #5316 Shadow Creator Information Technology Co., Ltd. 12-12:30 PM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 3 Nissan 12:30-1:30 PM Hall N4, SNIEC – Booth #4302 Hozon 1-1:30 PM Hall N5, SNIEC – Booth #5358 Aiways 2:30-3 PM Hall N5, SNIEC – Booth #5382 Baidu 2:30-3:15 PM Hall N4, SNIEC – Booth #4330 Beijing Visual World Technology Co., Ltd. 2:30- 3:30 PM Hall N2, SNIEC – Booth #2324 JD Digits 2:30-3 PM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 2 Suning 2:30-3 PM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 3 Wednesday, June 12 Ningbo Sogen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. 10:45-11:45 AM Hall W5, SNIEC – Booth #6002 Digital China 11:15-11:45 AM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 3 Shenzhen Maxfind Electronics Co., Ltd. 11:45 AM-12:15 PM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 2 HiScene 2:45-3:15 PM Kerry Hotel, Function Room 3 Thursday, June 13 Shenzhen Gowild Robotics 2-3 PM Hall N2, SNIEC – Booth #2138

Please visit CESAsia.com for the CES Asia Full Events and Conference Program Schedule and to register. Check out the show maps to easily navigate when on-site.

WeChat registration for CES Asia 2019 is now available. Follow us on WeChat (ID: CESAsia_II) to register.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers and international media. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Taken independent in July 2016, Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) was originally founded in 1995 as the pioneering exhibition organizing business of Intex Shanghai, the first joint venture venue management business in Shanghai. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibitions, giving it the perfect combination of domestic and international resources. Over the last 20 years, Shanghai Intex has organized more than 100 tradeshows and over 1000 conferences, with a sum total show space in excess of 2 million square meters. Shanghai Intex runs a number of internationally renowned exhibitions covering the music industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing, public transportation, floriculture, consumer electronics, technology and more.

