CES Asia 2019 Unveils Next-Gen Innovation on Opening Day

CES Asia 2019 opened as more than 550 companies introduced the next-generation of innovation to the Asian marketplace, including the latest in 5G, AI, vehicle tech and advancements from more than 115 startups. Opening day of the show featured keynotes from the leaders of Audi, Huawei and Hyundai, and major product announcements from global tech brands. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia 2019 runs through June 13 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, opened the day with a keynote address. “CES Asia is the only event on the continent that brings the entire consumer technology ecosystem together to better our future,” said Shapiro. “Globally, we stand at the precipice of great change, and we must embrace opportunities – like this event – to unite around our shared promise of the future.”

CES Asia Keynotes

Following Shapiro's remarks, Mr. Wu Jianghong, General Manager of co-producer Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., introduced the first keynoter of the day, Mr. Shao Yang, Chief Strategic Officer of Huawei Consumer Business. Mr. Shao talked about Huawei's AI technology and its strategy for the future. The Huawei keynote speech focused on how AI can help link and activate the loT system by being centered around the smartphone, and how it can drive the loT hardware ecosystem via the 1+8 entry strategy.

Mr. Kyounglim Yun, executive vice president and head of Hyundai’s Open Innovation Strategy Division took the keynote stage in the afternoon and shared Hyundai’s vision for the future of mobility. Hyundai is pioneering a battery exchange program to keep electric scooters and cars on the road 24/7. In addition, the company announced that it is cooperating with Kuandeng to develop self-driving cars in both China and South Korea and is also partnering with Ubiai to transform the insurance industry using AI and data from driving.

During the afternoon keynote, Thomas Owsianski, president of Audi China, unveiled Audi’s transformation of mobility from a driving experience to a digital adventure. Audi has developed Audi Connect, a first-class open-service platform for automotive. The next generation of Audi Connect optimizes the most popular apps for in-car usage. In addition, Audi is also partnering with Holoride to create a VR entertainment experience and is using the latest technology and design to make vehicles both more comfortable and more usable for passengers.

CES Asia Conference Sessions

One of today’s highlights came from the “Fashion + Tech = Innovation” panel, which featured fashion icon Jason Wu; contemporary fashion photographer Chen Man and CEO of Chatail Xuan Zheng. Moderated by Shaway Yeh, fashion journalist and founder of yehyehyeh, the panelists explored the intertwined industries of technology and fashion and possible future advancements in the market.

CES Asia 2019: Trends to Watch

“CES Asia 2019: Trends to Watch” conference session focused on the impactful trends, next big things and disruptive innovations at CES Asia 2019. Steve Koenig, Consumer Technology Association vice president, market research explained how new technologies will occupy the consumer landscape before you hit the show floor.

CES Asia Exhibitor Announcements

Seventeen major brands took to the CES Asia stage to announce company news and unveil products to the Asian marketplace during press events, including:

AIWAYS – AIWAYS showcased its AI growth engine, which carries eight AIWAYS Intelligent Accompany Technologies.

AIWAYS showcased its AI growth engine, which carries eight AIWAYS Intelligent Accompany Technologies. Audi – Audi announced to triple its local R&D capacity with a lighthouse project and premiered its next generation Audi Connect to provide a smartphone-like user experience.

Audi announced to triple its local R&D capacity with a lighthouse project and premiered its next generation Audi Connect to provide a smartphone-like user experience. Baidu – Baidu showcased the latest developments of the Baidu Apollo ecosystem, of which the intelligent multi-mode interaction was the highlight.

Baidu showcased the latest developments of the Baidu Apollo ecosystem, of which the intelligent multi-mode interaction was the highlight. Beijing Visual World Technology Co. – The company launched its fifth-generation robotic vacuum cleaner, which has the latest 3D-vision navigation technology, at CES Asia 2019.

The company launched its fifth-generation robotic vacuum cleaner, which has the latest 3D-vision navigation technology, at CES Asia 2019. Honda – Honda discussed Honda Xcelerator, a Honda-funded incubator that is working with over 100 Chinese startups.

Honda discussed Honda Xcelerator, a Honda-funded incubator that is working with over 100 Chinese startups. Hozon – Hozon launched a new, SUV-like car named “U,” which was produced based around an intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving, as well as Hozon’s own intelligence competence.

Hozon launched a new, SUV-like car named “U,” which was produced based around an intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving, as well as Hozon’s own intelligence competence. Hyundai – Hyundai stressed its three strategic pillars – clean mobility, connected Mobility and freedom in mobility as it accelerates the development of its various next-gen technologies.

Hyundai stressed its three strategic pillars – clean mobility, connected Mobility and freedom in mobility as it accelerates the development of its various next-gen technologies. Hyundai Mobis – Hyundai Mobis announced its plans to establish a product series of advanced driver assistance system in 2021.

Hyundai Mobis announced its plans to establish a product series of advanced driver assistance system in 2021. iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK introduced its latest C-terminal product, the iFLYTEK Translator 3.0, the iFLYTEK Intelligent Recording Pen, the upgraded system iFLYOS 2.0 featuring the Internet of Things, and related applications for smart vehicles. They also announced three new products which won 2019 CES Asia Innovation Awards.

iFLYTEK introduced its latest C-terminal product, the iFLYTEK Translator 3.0, the iFLYTEK Intelligent Recording Pen, the upgraded system iFLYOS 2.0 featuring the Internet of Things, and related applications for smart vehicles. They also announced three new products which won 2019 CES Asia Innovation Awards. Inceptio – Inceptio announced its plan for the company’s L3 autonomous driving systems for trucks to enter into mass production in partnership with other industries and broad distribution nationally.

Inceptio announced its plan for the company’s L3 autonomous driving systems for trucks to enter into mass production in partnership with other industries and broad distribution nationally. JD Digits – JD Digits released three new products of intelligent robots — Intelligent Delivery Robot, Track Inspection Robot and Intelligent Wearable Bionic Hand.

JD Digits released three new products of intelligent robots — Intelligent Delivery Robot, Track Inspection Robot and Intelligent Wearable Bionic Hand. KIA – KIA unveiled two key new technologies “Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving” (R.E.A.D.) and “V-Touch” – a world-first virtual touch-type gesture control technology, as well its future EV concept “Habaniro”.

KIA unveiled two key new technologies “Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving” (R.E.A.D.) and “V-Touch” – a world-first virtual touch-type gesture control technology, as well its future EV concept “Habaniro”. Nissan – Nissan shared its perspective on the future of intelligent mobility: intelligent driving, intelligent power and intelligent integration.

Nissan shared its perspective on the future of intelligent mobility: intelligent driving, intelligent power and intelligent integration. Remo Tech Co., Ltd. – The creator of artificial intelligence brand OBSBOT announced that it will launch their flagship AI camera OBSBOT Tail at CES Asia 2019.

The creator of artificial intelligence brand OBSBOT announced that it will launch their flagship AI camera OBSBOT Tail at CES Asia 2019. Roboteam Home Technology – The company announced that its multi-purpose home intelligent robot, Temi, will officially enter the mainland China market in the second half of this year.

The company announced that its multi-purpose home intelligent robot, Temi, will officially enter the mainland China market in the second half of this year. Shadow Creator Information Technology Co., Ltd. – Shadow Creator released new MR glasses “JIMO,” which boasts a 55-degree field of view with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 clip.

Shadow Creator released new MR glasses “JIMO,” which boasts a 55-degree field of view with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 clip. Suning – Suning shared its latest technology in retail empowerment, combining retail cloud and unmanned BIU stores with strategic internal management and 5G.



