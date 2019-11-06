CFBP Consumer Film Festival Awards 2019 Night Concludes with Great Fanfare Interesting Mix Ranging from Farmer to Filmmakers Get Honours

CFBP Consumer Film Festival’s Awards Night 2019 was held at the Taj Lands End last evening. It was attended by various stalwarts from different walks of life. The Consumer Film Festival is a first of its kind initiative by the CFBP now in its third year, being considered to be a game-changing platform for individuals to creatively express themselves through various mediums on the subject of Consumer Protection, My Rights, Fair Business Practices and social causes like Women Empowerment and Climate Change. Supported by Mr. Ratan Tata (Founder Emeritus), Mr. Adi Godrej (Founder member) and Mr. Shekhar Bajaj (Founder member), is spearheaded by its President Mr. Swapnil Kothari, a renowned lawyer, an internationally rated Chess Player and a regular panelist on major national Channels.

President Swapnil Kothari, Jury members Prof Vishwanath Sabale, Abhay Aima and winner of poster – Madan Pawar



The winners of the festival felt absolutely elated. A total of 700 entries were received. Orchestrated by its Chairperson Kiren Shrivastav (Founder Fempowerment Awards) and judged by Jury members like Former Judge Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna, Award winning Screenwriter & Director, Ms. Honey Irani, Force 2 and Delhi Belly Director Abhinay Deo, Group Head HDFC and Director HDFC Securities Abhay Aima, Dean at JJ School of Arts Prof. Vishwanath Sabale, Founder Chairman and Managing Director Madison World Sam Balsara, Veteran theatre actor and casting director Ms. Dolly Thakore and Chief Revenue Officer, Sony Pictures and chairman of ASCI (The Advertising Standards Council of India), Rohit Gupta, it was well-received. The initial short film entries were pre-screened by Filmmaker and Screenwriter Anuraadha Tewari, and Executive Vice President & Jt. Managing Partner at DDB Mudra Group Sanjay Panday. Leading short film distributor and producer, Saameer Mody of Pocket Films helped facilitate reaching out to many other short film makers.

Chairperson – CFBP CFF Kiren Shrivastav with Aahana Kumra



It was not just an interesting mix of jury entries but also an interesting mix of entertainment witnessed and enjoyed by all those who attended. Abhijit Pohankar’s Fusion music – Bollywood Gharana mixing Bollywood with classical was simply loved by everyone and stand-up comedy act by Sorabh Pant left people in splits.

Actress Aahana Kumra, also present, said, “I truly support this initiative by CFBP especially Women Empowerment as a subject being very close to my heart – what better way than films and creative platform as a medium to convey the message.”

President CFBP Swapnil Kothari said, “Thanks to the CFBP Consumer Film Festival – CFBP has reached to the innermost crevices of this great democracy and we will be able to help not just consumers from the cities but also the interiors of the country.”

Kiren Shrivastav Chairperson of CFBP Consumer Film Festival said, “I am grateful to the Jury for taking part in this initiative and helping us select the right winners. Not only did we have an interesting mix of jury but also an interesting mix of entries starting from a student and right to a farmer! This is what makes CFBP Consumer Film festival truly unique."

The Winners List follows

For best Slogan in Below 18 category

2nd Prize – Anuj U Yadav

1st prize – Krrish Das

For best Slogan in Above 18 category

2nd Prize – Shubam Kumar Jha

1st Prize – Aamil Keeyan Khan

For best Poster in Below 18 category

2nd Prize – Shivani Nayampalli

1st prize – Vora Moksh Amish

For best Poster in Above 18 category

2nd Prize – Nisha Verma

1st Prize – Madan Pawar

For Short Film – for All Age category

3rd Prize – Sanjay Pandav – for the Film ‘Nazaria’ – a special recognition was given

2nd Prize – was given to ‘Silent Ties’ – by Palash Dutta Production directed by Sai Deodhar

1st Prize – was given to the film ‘Freedom’ by Producer/Director Jyoti Prakash

About CFBP

CFBP Council for Fair Business Practices was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business & industry like Mr. J. R. D. Tata, Mr. Ramkrishna Bajaj, Mr. Arvind Mafatlal, Mr. F.T. Khorakiwala, Mr. Naval Tata, Mr. S.P. Godrej, Mr. J.N. Guzder, Mr. Keshab Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business & industry to regulate itself. CFBP has been doing many activities for Consumer protection and awareness.

Sponsors of the Event

Main Sponsor

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Platinum Sponsor

Godrej Consumer Products

Gold Sponsor

Phillip Capital

Our Silver Sponsors

Shriram Housing Finance

Himalayan Facewash

Franklin Templeton

Our Bronze Sponsors

Bank of Baroda

The Phoenix Mills Limited

Other sponsors

Tata Salt

Samsika Marketing