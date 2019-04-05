Charcoal Eats Brings a Twist to its Menu with Mumbai-style Pav Wows and Rice Bowls

Charcoal Eats, a full-stack quick service restaurant (QSR) start-up, has recently announced two exciting additions to their menu – Pav Wows and Rice Bowls.

Pav Wows

The company has paired the famous Mumbai pav with smoky veg and non veg starters. The result is a delightful range of Pav Wows – Aloo Tikki, Dahi ke Kebab, Hara Bhara Kebab, Veg Galouti, Chicken Seekh Kebab and Chicken Galouti. Starting at INR 39, Pav Wows offer a wholesome all-day option, at very affordable prices.

Rice Bowl with Amritsari Chole

For office goers, Charcoal Eats has introduced Rice Bowls, a warm comforting meal of delicious curries made in desi ghee, paired with fragrant ghee and lavang rice. The options range from the evergreen, almost universal favourites, Rajma, Amritsari Chole and Dal Makhani, to the rich, tempting Paneer Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Chicken Tikka Masala. Starting Rs. 229, these Rice Bowls offer a quick, convenient meal-for-one for those on the go. Rice Bowls are currently available at all Charcoal Eats outlets in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the other cities being added very soon.

The company constantly looks to introduce interesting Indian cuisine choices, for every age group, in its tastefully curated menu. Charcoal Eats started with 6 biryani variants and today serves over 50 different options, ranging from their signature biryanis to the comforting rice bowls, from smoky starters to mouthwatering curries, and for their younger audiences, addictively loaded French fries, pav wows, soul-satisfying rolls, sinful desserts and non-alcoholic beverages for instant freshness.

Talking about the latest addition to their menu, Anurag Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO of Charcoal Eats said, “Listening to our customers over a period of time, we decided to add rice bowls and curries to our ever-growing menu. We have brought interesting variants in both the categories to satiate the taste buds of all foodies.” He further added that, “The humble pav has an appeal that cuts through geographies and age groups. Our chefs have paired popular street food that has seen acceptance across the age groups, when combined with our smoky treats, we are certain that it would resonate with Indian taste palate. It is a compact and whole meal appropriate for lunchtime in convenient packaging.”

Currently, Charcoal Eats is present across 13 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Nashik, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur with 43 outlets.

Charcoal Eats prepares its food in best-in-class, modern, hygienic kitchens; uses high-quality ingredients, and strictly avoids any artificial flavours, colours or MSG. A direct impact of these measures can be seen in the company’s high repeat rate.

In addition to walking up to the outlets, customers can access Charcoal Eats directly via its app, website or customer care number. Charcoal Eats is also available on all leading food platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Dine Out etc.



About Charcoal Eats

Charcoal Eats is a tech-enabled, Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture that delivers high quality, modern Indian flavours to its patrons. The company was Co-founded by Anurag Mehrotra (CEO), Krishnakant Thakur (COO), Gautam Singh (CTO) and Mohammed Bhol (CPO), in Mumbai in September 2015.

Charcoal Eats has an eclectic menu comprising of layered biryanis, smoky starters, rich curries, rice bowls, juicy rolls, unique Pav Wows, and tempting desserts. Charcoal Eats is currently present, with its dine-in and express outlets, in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Indore, Jaipur, and Jamshedpur.

For more information, please log-in to www.charcoaleats.com.