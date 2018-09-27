  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday

Charcoal Eats brings Delicious Treats at Unbelievable Prices to Celebrate its 3rd Anniversary

by newsvoir.com

September 27, 2018

On the occasion of its third anniversary, Charcoal Eats is celebrating in a big way by offering customers a lip-smacking range of ‘meals for 1’ at Rs. 49/99 at all it’s outlets on 30th September 2018.

 

Choose from a biryani combo (veg/chicken biryani + beverage) or a pizza combo (veg/chicken puff pizza square + beverage) or mughlai paratha combo (chicken mughlai paratha + beverage). For just Rs. 49 or 99.

 

To avail the offer, simply give a missed call to 8506889911 and receive your special offer price (Rs. 49/ 99) by SMS. Show the message at a Charcoal Eats outlet on 30th September and get your meal at your special offer price.

 

What’s more, pay for the Rs. 99 meal with your Paytm app and get upto 100% cashback on your app.

 

The special anniversary offer is valid only on Sunday, Sept 30th from 12.30 pm up to 11 PM (or till stocks last!). This offer is valid at participating Charcoal Eats outlets.

 

Charcoal Eats offers high quality, all-day food options across snack and meal times that includes Biryanis, Rolls, Loaded Fries, Starters, Meals, Puff Pizzas, Beverages & Desserts.

 

What are you waiting for? Come, bite that good! #thane #navimumbai #pune #gurgaon #chennai #jaipur #jamshedpur #gandhinagar #nashik #indore.

 

About Charcoal Eats

Charcoal Eats is a tech-enabled, Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture that delivers high quality, modern Indian flavours to its patrons. The company was Co-founded by Anurag Mehrotra (CEO), Krishnakant Thakur (COO), Gautam Singh (CTO) and Mohammed Bhol (CPO), in Mumbai in September 2015.

 

Charcoal Eats has an eclectic menu comprising of layered biryanis, juicy starters, unique puff pizzas, tempting desserts in addition to loaded fries, rolls and much more. Charcoal Eats is currently present, with its dine-in and express outlets, in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram, Nashik, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Jamshedpur and Jaipur with Indore being the latest addition to this list.

 

For more information, please log-in to www.charcoaleats.com.

Source: Newsvior

