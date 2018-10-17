Charcoal Eats is the Hospitality Partner for Puneri Paltan

Charcoal Eats, a full-stack quick service restaurant (QSR) brand, has partnered with Puneri Paltan, the Pune franchise in the Pro Kabbadi League as its exclusive Hospitality Partner for their home ground matches in the Pro Kabbadi League 2018. Under the association, Charcoal Eats will provide hospitality for Puneri Paltan across all 11 matches at its home ground, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi, Pune, from 18th to 24th October 2018.

Charcoal Eats – Puneri Paltan

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is an initiative of Mashal Sports and is based on a caravan styled format. The Paltan will provide their fans with some nail-biting #PadengeBhaari Kabaddi action and are set to roar on their home ground in Pune. Puneri Paltan has had successful campaigns over the previous seasons and have worked hard to go a step further this season and lift the trophy.

Commenting on the partnership, Anurag Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer, Charcoal Eats said, “With successful innings of five seasons, Puneri Paltan has established a name for themselves. The team has an eclectic mix of promising talent in a sport that is fast gaining popularity in its home country. We are delighted to be associating with them and are looking forward to playing our part in keeping the Paltan charged. India needs more sporting heroes to promote this indigenous sport. I wish the team success in all its matches.”

Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Puneri Paltan said, “Puneri Paltan and Charcoal Eats blend well – Kabaddi is a homegrown sport and Charcoal Eats’ speciality is Indian delicacies, with a modern twist. Needless to say we have partnered with Charcoal Eats for their focus on delivering delicious, modern Indian flavours to its consumers. This partnership will help our team engage and interact with Charcoal Eats customers across the country.”

The 2018 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League in India since 2014. The season began on 7th October 2018 and will end by 6th January 2019.

About Charcoal Eats

Charcoal Eats is a tech-enabled, Indian Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) venture that delivers high quality, modern Indian flavours to its patrons. The company was Co-founded by Anurag Mehrotra (CEO), Krishnakant Thakur (COO), Gautam Singh (CTO) and Mohammed Bhol (CPO), in Mumbai in September 2015.

Charcoal Eats has an eclectic menu comprising of layered biryanis, juicy starters, unique puff pizzas, tempting desserts in addition to loaded fries, rolls and much more. Charcoal Eats is currently present, with its dine-in and express outlets, in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram, Nashik, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Jamshedpur, Indore and Jaipur.

For more information, log-in to www.charcoaleats.com.

About Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, one of the top performing teams in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is unarguably a complete powerhouse of talent. With a blend of relentless vitality, sharpened-out aptitudes and steely nerves, they are a force that always outperform themselves and are a nightmare for their rivals. The team is geared up to win the coveted title of Vivo PKL season 6.

Puneri Paltan has time and again played the most thrilling matches in the league. The team is coached by Arjuna Awardee Ashan Kumar and captained by Girish Ernak. Paltans have on their side the warhorses of Kabaddi – Rajesh Mondal, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Ernak and Nitin Tomar. The team also has a pool of young and fresh talent like Monu, Akshay Jadhav, More GB and Rinku who are ready to set fire on the field. The Puneri Paltan franchise is owned by Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd., which is committed to promote Kabaddi as a sport from grass-root level.

Website: www.puneripaltan.com.

About Vivo Pro-Kabaddi League

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, a ground-breaking initiative by Mashal Sports and STAR India, is the only league to bring the franchise-based format to India’s indigenous sport of kabaddi. Ever since its inception in 2014, the league has revolutionized the sport with stunning innovations, which has made it into an aspirational sport for players and fans alike.