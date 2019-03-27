CHD Developers Launches Y Suites – India’s First Hybrid Smart Living Social Hub

CHD Developers today announced the launch of Y suites a One-of-its-kind development that recognizes the need of today's generation and is designed to be an Always-On Social Hub. These 1 BHK serviced suites along with retail, commercial and entertainment spaces offer a 360º lifestyle with about every conceivable service and facility – all managed by best brands from across the world. The 24 X 7 culture here allows you to live life at your own terms and at your own pace. Located in sector 34, Sohna Road, the project offers a vibrant, dynamic and around the clock lifestyle to the ‘Young Global Indian’.

CHD Developers – Y Suites

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director, CHD Developers said, “The idea behind launching Y Suites is to create a brand for youth; aged between 25 to 40 years which is Gen Y. According to a study, we have learnt that the average age of Indians would be 29 by the year 2022. Keeping this in mind, we have made it an endeavour to provide 360 living solutions to this young generation which are intuitive to their requirements of live, work, play, grow- all at one place. Y Suites is thus a Smart Living Social Hub that offer residents best of services, retail, health & fitness, clubbing, entertainment and much more. We believe that given the potential of the development and the location, Y Suites also makes excellent investment option for those looking to unlock the future value.”

Y Suites are serviced suites that will have the best in class facility management and operator, green and ecologically sustainable design & features. These serviced apartment will feature 3 tier security with CCTVs, access cards and security guards, plus smart safety features under YOLO specifications to monitor your home and loved ones. The development is a Premium Member of the coveted British Security Council. Pay-per-use on-call services like Housekeeping, Butler/chef/driver, Laundry/shoe-polishing, Cake/flower/courier, concierge, language translator and many more are available at Y suites.

There are three variants in Y suites – YOLO, Vanilla and Classic, each of size 709 Sq. ft. YOLO are the furnished smart suites variant with ready to plug and play devices and smart app & voice controlled intelligent home features. Then there is Vanilla variant – Premium Air-conditioned, finished suites and lastly, there is Classic – the original suites. A great blend of lifestyle, hospitality and a great social neighbourhood, the new project will stand out in the market. Apart from apartments the project will also comprise of 22000 Sq. ft. high street retail where CHD promises to bring in the best of the brands from across the worlds with young captive audience.

The project is strategically located on Sohna-Gurgaon road on the upcoming Sohna – Gurgaon Elevated corridor and boasts to be the first development as per the Sohna Masterplan. It enjoys excellent connectivity to NH 8, Southern Peripheral Road and the Dwarka Expressway. KMP Expressway and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are also easily accessible from the project. Industrial and other commercial development in the region will further uplift the market here.

The construction is at full swing and the project is slated to be delivered in the year 2021.