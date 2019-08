Check out What’s New for Rummy Lovers at Adda52 Rummy

by businesswireindia.com

Adda52 Rummy, the adda for rummy gaming never stops surprising users with its new features, amazing promotions and exciting cash prizes, etc. They constantly strive to provide the latest in every aspect of rummy card games.You must be thinking what’s new now?Many consider that localization is a key factor to be successful in the gaming field. Well Adda52 Rummy is much fond of customer satisfaction than success. Once your customer is satisfied with your product, you are successful. Adda52 Rummy wants to reach every user by providing the online rummy gaming in their local language.Well, the localization is not limited to just Telugu and Tamil, Adda52 Rummy will release its website in other languages like Kannada, Hindi soonIf you visit Adda52 Rummy, you will find fresh colours in new design. It’s colourful, said their users. “I’m happy the way our users are loving the website’s revamped look and feel. I want to provide more amusing rummy gaming to our users,” saysAmidst all these surprising elements, Adda52 Rummy celebrates Independence Day by organizing Freedom Challenge Tournament for 2.5 Lakhs prize pool. There are two ways to bag the ticket to finale:Not Just this, Adda52 Rummy has organized the most loved Win 1 Plus 7 Pro tournament once again in July month which witnessed maximum participation when launched in June.Adda52 Rummy, product of Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is the fastest growing and leading portal offering Indian rummy games. Play Rummy and win cash online at Adda52 Rummy, the rummy gamers favourite destination. It's not just about money, it’s about entertainment too!Source: Businesswire