Chennai-Based EDAC Engineering Limited’s Overseas Arm Bags Prestigious Long-Term Maintenance Contract From PETRONAS – Malaysia’s National Oil & Gas Company

by businesswireindia.com

EDAC Engineering is a Chennai-headquartered leading Indian EPC and O&M player; it is an associate of SPIC. The cumulative value of this contract is estimated at MYR 440 million spread over a ten (5+5) year period.

STS EDAC, the JV was awarded the contract for maintenance of Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex in the PRPC Complex, Pengerang, Johor on 1st July 2019.



Chennai-headquartered EDAC Engineering today announced that its joint venture in Malaysia has won a prestigious long-term maintenance contract from state-owned PETRONAS. STS EDAC Engineering Sdn Bhd (STS EDAC JV), a joint venture between EDAC Engineering Limited (EDAC), India and Science Tech Solutions Sdn Bhd (STS), Malaysia was awarded the contract by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysia’s National Oil & Gas Company.



The scope entails maintenance in Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Plants of the Company (PRPC Complex) in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia. The long-term maintenance contract re-affirms EDAC Engineering’s continuous focus on building high-end engineering and project management skills to service world-class clients across critical sectors like energy, power and manufacturing.



Congratulating the STS EDAC team on its achievements, Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International Group, Singapore & Principal Investor of EDAC and Chairman of SPIC said, “It is a privilege to partner with PETRONAS, one of Asia’s admired and giant national integrated oil and gas companies. Additionally, we have found a like-minded local partner in STS whose joint efforts is driving our success. We believe the ability to run complicated maintenance contracts for the efficient running of world-class energy assets like that of Petronas is proof of our engineering-led people strengths. I look forward to the company continuing in replicating similar successes for its customers both in India and globally.”



STS EDAC JV was awarded the MYR 440-million long-term maintenance Contract by PETRONAS on the basis of competitive bids from over one hundred participants (both within Malaysia and outside Malaysia). The “Group-wide Master Service Agreement (MSA) for Integrated Turnaround Main Mechanical & Maintenance Mechanical Static (TA4MS)” was presented to the company in March 2019 by way of Letter of Award.



The company went through detailed due diligence, and PETRONAS team got recommendations from current customers like Equate Petrochemicals Co (Equate), a Dow Chemicals’ JV with Kuwait Government & Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).



At the PRPC complex at Johor, STS EDAC JV has been appointed for the maintenance of a major refinery and petrochemical block comprising several process units and PRPC Utilities & Facilities & PRPC Power.



A contract award ceremony was held on 1st July 2019 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The ceremony was attended by the senior leadership team from Petronas, EDAC and STS. En. Samsudin Miskon, VP-Procurement from Petronas, Mr. Muhammad Nadzri Bin Mohd Nadzir, Group MD-STS and Mr. Mohd Shukri Bin Mohd Nadzir, CEO-STS and Mr. M. Nandakumar, MD-EDAC along with his team, Mr. B. Valavan Sr. VP and Mr. J. Hariharan, AGM- were present on this occasion.

Source: Businesswire