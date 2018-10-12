Chennai’s Velachery Residents Can’t Stop Raving about Tuxedo

DRA Homes, which is one of the fast growing real estate company in Chennai has been garnering praises for its residential project Tuxedo in Velachery.

Tuxedo – DRA's Premium residential project in Velachery, Chennai

Though they were known well in Bangalore, DRA Homes was not a very familiar real estate brand when it launched Tuxedo in Velachery (Chennai), two and half years back. They started this project amidst low-trust level in the real estate market because of the delays in handing over the projects. However, Tuxedo project has shaped up really well and ahead of the construction timeline, which has given a lot of confidence to the prospective buyers. Interested buyers who had enquired but were hesitant to buy an apartment in the earlier stage have started flocking back to buy their apartment due to quick construction progress and quality of the built.

All credit goes to DRA Homes and their dynamic Managing Director, Ranjeeth Rathod, who is always passionate about being customer-centric and evangelizes it religiously inside the company. Talking about this project, he said, “Tuxedo is a gift of DRA Homes to the Velachery residents and it will remain in the hearts of the people for years to come.”

To win the consumer confidence and to do away with all the scepticism, Rathod came up with an idea of keeping a construction timeline meter in front of Tuxedo, which shows the exact completion date of each milestone of the project. It is the first of its kind initiative in Chennai and has drawn a lot of eyeballs towards the project.

It is noteworthy that there have been a lot of unforeseeable challenges such as Chennai floods and Vardha storm that could have impacted the timelines of the project. Despite these, DRA Homes was able to meet its deadline and deliver the project exactly on time by June 30, 2018. “This is mainly because of our customer-centric mindset and robust internal planning,” says Rathod.

About DRA Homes

DRA Homes is one of the fast growing real estate companies in Chennai which is known for its various customer-centric initiatives. Company’s management has collective industry experience of over 100 years and rich expertise across various functions of real estate development. The company has ongoing projects in Kovilambakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Mahindra World City and planning to add close to three residential projects in the prominent locations of Chennai shortly.

For more details, please visit www.drahomes.in.