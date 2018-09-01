  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Sep 2018, Edition - 1145, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha has been accused of orchestrating the murders
  • PM Modi congratulated everyone for the launch of IPPB and said IPPB will ensure that banking services will reach every citizen’s doorstep
  • Kerala is currently on a fund mobilisation drive for the reconstruction of the flood-ravaged state
  • The selective condemnation of the UPA stand exposed, says MoS PMO Jitendra Singh
  • Srinagar Court orders enquiry into Major Gogoi’s hotel investigation
  • PM Modi Speaks at the Launch of India Post Payments Bank
  • Rafale deal smacks of ‘global graft’, alleges Rahul Gandhi
  • 91-year-old man nabbed for murdering 87-year-old wife in Kerala
  • Jain monk TarunSagar breathed his last at 3 AM at Radhapuri Jain temple in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area
Travel

Newsvoir

Home > Newsvoir

Chiranjiv Patel becomes the Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council at the ICBC

by newsvoir.com

September 1, 2018

Indo Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) anonymously elected Chiranjiv Patel as the Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for 2018-2019.

Chiranjiv Patel


Chiranjiv is known for his immense leadership quality and providing the mentoring platform for start-up & students. He is the MD of P C Snehal Group of Companies & Founder trustee of karma foundation. Moreover he is also global committee member for Entrepreneurs’ Organization & part of so many other government organizations as well. With his vision & mission “Giving back to the Society” he is trying hard to meet the opportunity & providing platforms to young generations by sharing his knowledge and experiences.

 

Elated on being selected for his new position Mr. Chiranjiv opines, “I feel very privileged and honored to be the chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for ICBC. This new horizon will give some innovative rays of opportunities to the India & Canada business people from different Industry as well.”

 

ICBC is India based organisation working for the economic growth & the bilateral relations with the objective to promote the trade & business relation between both the countries. Its Delhi based head quarter is having 5 operating regional counsel to serve as a voice for industry and facilitate exchange of knowledge between government and businesses in both the countries. They are closely working with the high Commission of Canada for the India-Canada business passage.

Source: Newsvior

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿