Chiranjiv Patel becomes the Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council at the ICBC

Indo Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) anonymously elected Chiranjiv Patel as the Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for 2018-2019.

Chiranjiv is known for his immense leadership quality and providing the mentoring platform for start-up & students. He is the MD of P C Snehal Group of Companies & Founder trustee of karma foundation. Moreover he is also global committee member for Entrepreneurs’ Organization & part of so many other government organizations as well. With his vision & mission “Giving back to the Society” he is trying hard to meet the opportunity & providing platforms to young generations by sharing his knowledge and experiences.

Elated on being selected for his new position Mr. Chiranjiv opines, “I feel very privileged and honored to be the chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for ICBC. This new horizon will give some innovative rays of opportunities to the India & Canada business people from different Industry as well.”

ICBC is India based organisation working for the economic growth & the bilateral relations with the objective to promote the trade & business relation between both the countries. Its Delhi based head quarter is having 5 operating regional counsel to serve as a voice for industry and facilitate exchange of knowledge between government and businesses in both the countries. They are closely working with the high Commission of Canada for the India-Canada business passage.