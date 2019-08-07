CIO Dimension Empowering Smarter Conversation between ‘Innovative CIO and Tech Start-up’

India stands to become one of the largest growth engines in the world and its economy is expected to become a $5 trillion by 2024-25. To reach to this goal, organizations would need to embrace innovation driven by advance-tech such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Block Chain, Drones etc.

CIO Dimension Team



The current advance tech ecosystem has 2 main entities, the startups who have come up with products/solutions in these domain and Corporates/Organizations, which have potential use cases for implementation of such advance tech products solutions.

In case of startups, there are around ten thousand (10,000) startups that have come up in the last 5 years as part of the Startup India initiative but about one thousand are in advance tech like Block chain, IOT, ML/AI etc, These are not run of the mills and don’t have Industry Wide solutions. They have a specific need solution and are pretty good in there domains.

But, the challenge is out of these one thousand Advance Tech companies around 900 would fail in next 3 years as they won’t be able to generate revenues.

The India growth story powered by disruptive technologies

This is where CIO dimension will help them to generate revenues.

According to Harinder Rana, Founder & Managing Director, “While initiatives by Niti Aayog such as the Atal Innovation Mission has worked towards establishment and promotion of an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, we at CIO Dimension would help these ventures to grow into high impact businesses.”

About Fervent Communication

Fervent Communication is leading Experiential services provider and is helping Fervent Group on a mission to become the most Professional and Trusted services organisation diversifying in Technology, Experiential, Integrated and Digital.

Fervent Digital is one such technology initiative. Fervent Digital’s paramount platform is CIO Dimension, which is empowering smarter conversation in today complex IT world between the CIO and advance tech start-up. Check CIO Dimension (www.ciodimension.com) on 15th August 2019 to know more.

The Team behind CIO Dimension is

Harinder Rana – Founder & Managing Director – Harinder Rana is a business leader with rich experience and expertise in experiential marketing across industry focusing on IT, Auto and Consumer Durable. Harinder is the Founder of Fervent Group and is moving with the vision of making Fervent the most professional and trusted services brand in technology, experiential, integrated and digital.

Rahul Bahuguna – Co–founder & Chief Executive Officer – Rahul Bahuguna is a seasoned strategy management professional who has held key positions of responsibility in various organizations. He has an extensive experience and expertise in digital marketing across industry focusing on Telecom, Internet, FMCG, Airlines and IT and has worked with organizations such WebChutney, JuxtConsult, Ibibo Group & Digivaasi.

Neelesh Kumar Rastogi – Co–founder & Chief Strategy Officer – Neelesh Kumar Rastogi is a strategy and business leader with rich experience and expertise in driving transformation across the IT and Telecom sector in India. Neelesh is responsible for all Strategic Engagement, Partnerships and Alliances of CIO Dimension apart from overall strategy for Fervent Digital. Prior to joining Fervent, Neelesh has work with Organisation such as Microsoft, Reliance Communication, APC by Schneider and HCL Infosystem.

Kalika Hooja – Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer – Kalika Hooja is a creative leader with rich experience and expertise in branding, experiences, campaigns, digital, social media, online advertising, and applications. Prior to Fervent Digital, Kalika is a Co-Founder at Fervent Marcom and Studio Rocket Design.